Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023: 13 shows in the world's largest arts festival that are already on sale - including La Clique and Frank Skinner
It may still be February, but the countdown to this August’s feast of culture in Scotland’s Capital is on – with the first tickets now on sale.
This week saw the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society announce the first 190 shows of the festival’s 2023 edition, which will take place from August 4-28.
Tickets are now on sale here for the shows, which cover the usual wide spectrum of theatre, comedy, music, dance, circus, musicals, variety, cabaret, events and more.
The official launch of the festival, including the big reveal of the iconic printed programme, will take place on Thursday, June 8.
Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: "Along with the programme launch and the first Friday in August, the announcement of the first batch of shows is one of those thrilling moments in the Fringe calendar. The whole Fringe community has been working behind the scenes to prepare for the festival for months now, but having actual shows to browse and book makes the build up to this year’s Fringe that bit more tangible. The Fringe is made possible due to a cast of thousands – artists, audiences, venue staff, industry, media, sponsors, partners and local businesses. It’s never too early to start planning a trip to the Fringe; booking early is also a brilliant way to support artists, to let them know there’s already an audience waiting for their show to come to Edinburgh. We’ll be announcing a lot more over the coming months, including details of our much-anticipated new app, so stay tuned!”
Here are 13 eye-catching shows you can book now.