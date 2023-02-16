Scotland's National Newspaper
Some of the famous faces already announced for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023: 13 shows in the world's largest arts festival that are already on sale - including La Clique and Frank Skinner

It may still be February, but the countdown to this August’s feast of culture in Scotland’s Capital is on – with the first tickets now on sale.

By David Hepburn
1 hour ago

This week saw the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society announce the first 190 shows of the festival’s 2023 edition, which will take place from August 4-28.

Tickets are now on sale here for the shows, which cover the usual wide spectrum of theatre, comedy, music, dance, circus, musicals, variety, cabaret, events and more.

The official launch of the festival, including the big reveal of the iconic printed programme, will take place on Thursday, June 8.

Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: "Along with the programme launch and the first Friday in August, the announcement of the first batch of shows is one of those thrilling moments in the Fringe calendar. The whole Fringe community has been working behind the scenes to prepare for the festival for months now, but having actual shows to browse and book makes the build up to this year’s Fringe that bit more tangible. The Fringe is made possible due to a cast of thousands – artists, audiences, venue staff, industry, media, sponsors, partners and local businesses. It’s never too early to start planning a trip to the Fringe; booking early is also a brilliant way to support artists, to let them know there’s already an audience waiting for their show to come to Edinburgh. We’ll be announcing a lot more over the coming months, including details of our much-anticipated new app, so stay tuned!”

Here are 13 eye-catching shows you can book now.

1. Frank Skinner

The winner of the Perrier Award in 1991, Frank Skinner will be back in Edinburgh this year after cancelling his dates at the last minute last year. '30 Years of Dirt' is the highly-anticipated brand-new hour from the 'Fantasy Football' and 'Room 101' star. He's playing Assembly George Square's Gordon Aikman Theatre at 8.50pm.

2. La Clique

Edinburgh Fringe cabaret legends La Clique will be appearing at the Underbelly Circus Hub on the Meadows most evenings in August at 7.20pm. The Olivier Award-winning international sensation promises to be a night of laughs, gasps and can't-believe-your-eyes moments from the best acts around the world.

3. Gyles Brandreth

Fringe stalwart Gyles Brandreth brings his new show 'Gyles Brandreth Can't Stop Talking!' to Assembly George Square's Gordon Aikman Theatre at 4pm throughout August. The jumper-loving 'This Morning' and 'Just A Minute' star, who pops up on 'Pointless', 'QI', 'Would I Lie To You?', 'Sunday Brunch', and 'Celebrity Gogglebox', has been babbling since he was a baby, and in his hilarious new one-man show, the award-winning raconteur tries to work out why.

4. Rhod Gilbert

There will be a particularly warm Fringe welcome for Rhod Gilbert - with the Welsh comedian playing some of his first shows since undergoing treatment for cancer. He's playing just six Work in Progress shows at Gilded Balloon Teviot's Wine Bat at 8.45pm from August 21-23 and 25-27. Best book early for this one.

