Bowie, Adele and Freddie may not be appearing at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe - but fans can still hear their songs performed by some of the country's best tribute acts.Bowie, Adele and Freddie may not be appearing at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe - but fans can still hear their songs performed by some of the country's best tribute acts.
Music at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023: Here are 13 tribute acts rocking the Capital this August - from David Bowie to ABBA

Whether they are 'even better than the real thing' may be a matter of taste, but there will be plenty of chances to hear the songs of legendary chart-topping bands and artists in Edinburgh this August - and it won't cost you £80 a ticket.

By David Hepburn
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:43 BST

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe may be best known for comedy and theatre, but there's also plenty in the programme for music lovers.

While many artists will be performing their own musucal material this year, there are also many talented cover bands and tribute acts playing the hits to delighted audiences for a fraction of the prize of a gig at Murrayfield or The Hydro.

Here are 13 you can bag yourself a ticket for during August.

Sarah Borges returns after her sell-out 2022 Fringe with 'Adele Still Someone Like Me' at Le Monde at 4pm from August 3-27. It will featire all the great songs, including 'Hello', 'Someone Like Me', and 'Easy on Me'. Order a cocktail, sit back and be swept away by the music.

1. Adele

You have two options this August if you want to enjoy the Swedish pop of ABBA. 'ABBA Gold The Concert' is on at The Liquid Room from 7.30pm on August 12-13. Meanwhile, Abba Tribute – Voyage' plays The A Club at Merchants Hall on the evenings of August 8, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 22, 24, 25 and 26.

2. ABBA

Fans of the Modfather can enjoy songs from the entire back catalogue of the legendary - from The Jam and The Style Council to his solo records - in 'Absolute Weller' at The A Club at the Merchants Hall on August 12 and 19.

3. Paul Weller

'Back to Black: The Music of Amy Winehouse' promises to take you on a moving and energizing journey through the career of modern legend Amy Winehouse, including passionate versions of 'Valerie', 'Rehab', 'Back to Black' and many more. It's all delivered by the mesmerizing Reine Beau and her band at theSpace@SurgeonsHall at 9.05pm from August 4-26.

4. Amy Winehouse

