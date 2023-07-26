Music at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023: Here are 13 tribute acts rocking the Capital this August - from David Bowie to ABBA
Whether they are 'even better than the real thing' may be a matter of taste, but there will be plenty of chances to hear the songs of legendary chart-topping bands and artists in Edinburgh this August - and it won't cost you £80 a ticket.
The Edinburgh Festival Fringe may be best known for comedy and theatre, but there's also plenty in the programme for music lovers.
While many artists will be performing their own musucal material this year, there are also many talented cover bands and tribute acts playing the hits to delighted audiences for a fraction of the prize of a gig at Murrayfield or The Hydro.
Here are 13 you can bag yourself a ticket for during August.