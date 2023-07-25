All Sections
Gigs at Edinburgh's Festivals 2023: Here are 12 music stars appearing in Edinburgh this August - including Jake Bugg

Music fans will be spoilt for choice in Scotland's Capital this August.

By David Hepburn
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:42 BST

The Edinburgh International Festival may be best known for ballet, classical music, opera and theatre - but in recent years contemporary music has become part of the programme, with performances from everybody from Arab Strap to Princess Nokia.

And, while the Edinburgh Festival Fringe no longer has its 'T on the Fringe' music strand, there are still plenty of bands and singers to look out for.

Here are 12 artists you can bag yourself a ticket for during August.

1. Jake Bugg

1. Jake Bugg

Indie pop singer-songwriter Jake Bugg burst on to the music scene in 2012 with his eponymous debut album which earned him the Brit Award for Best Breakthrough Artist. Since then he has released another four hit albums, most recently 2021's 'Saturday Night, Sunday Morning'. He's playing the Playhouse as part of the Edinburgh International Festival on Wednesday, August 23.

2. Beth Nielsen Chapman

2. Beth Nielsen Chapman

Two-time Grammy nominee Beth Nielsen Chapman will be playing the Queen's Hall on Tuesday, August 8. The Nashville based singer-songwriter has released 14 solo albums and has written seven number one hits for the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson and Elton John.

3. The Countess of Fife

3. The Countess of Fife

Led by legendary Rezillos' frontwoman Fay Fife, alt-country group The Countess of Fife will be playing songs from debut album 'Star of The Sea' at the Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose on Friday, August 11.

4. Tom Robinson

4. Tom Robinson

Award-winning musician, broadcaster and BBC Radio 6 Music presenter Tom Robinson will be offering an hour of chat and songs at The Stand's New Town Theatre on Thursday, August 17, including intimate performances of hits such as 'War Baby', 'Glad To Be Gay' and '2-4-6-8 Motorway'.

