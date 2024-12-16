Dylan John Thomas has a big date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

The homecoming show is a great Christmas present for one of the nicest men in Scottish music.

It’s been a huge year for Scottish singer-songwriter Dylan John Thomas, with his self-titled debut album reaching number two in the Official Independent Album Chart and being streamed more than 16 million times.

The success followed two early hotly-tipped EPs and has led to him being named Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the Scottish Music Awards and seen him play huge festivals such as Glastonbury, TRNSMT, and Reading and Leeds.

Mentored by fellow Scot Gerry Cinnamon, he’s also supported the likes of Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender.

Now he’s set to play his biggest headline gig to date - at Glasgow’s 14,000-capacity OVO Hydro.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Dylan John Thomas playing Glasgow?

Dylan John Thomas plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on his UK tour on Friday, December 20.

Who is supporting Dylan John Thomas at his Glasgow gig?

Dylan John Thomas has announced two support acts for his Hydro show. First up will be Glasgow singer-songwriter Murdo Mitchell. The hotly-tipped musician released debut EP Stay Nocturnal in 2021 and is currently dating actress Lucy Boynton. Next up will be Edinburgh indie band Vistas who released their debut studio album Everything Changes in the End back in 2020 and have released two further records, 2021’sWhat Were You Hoping to Find? and Is This All We Are? last year. All three have reached the top 20 Scottish Albums chart.

What are the stage times for Dylan John Thomas in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official set times have been announced. Having said that, judging by similar gigs, expect Murdo Mitchell to be on from around 7.15pm, Vistas to play from around 8pm, Dylan John Thomas to take the stge at around 9pm and the show to finish by 11pm at latest.

Are tickets still available for Dylan John Thomas?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £32.95 (plus the inevitable booking fee). You can find them here.

Are there any age restrictions at Dylan John Thomas’ Hydro gig?

Standing is over 14s only and seating over 8s only. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.

What is the likely Dylan John Thomas setlist?

Dylan John Thomas seems to be playing a similar setlist on every stop on his current tour. Expect to hear the majority of the following, taken from a recent setlist in Birmingham.