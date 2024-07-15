The TRNSMT 2024 headliners.The TRNSMT 2024 headliners.
The TRNSMT 2024 headliners.

TRNSMT Headliners 2024: 14 pictures of Gerry Cinnamon, Liam Gallagher and Calvin Harris - and full setlists

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 15th Jul 2024, 10:31 GMT
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 10:44 GMT

More than 120,000 music fans have enjoyed three days of their favourite singers and bands.

The weekend saw some of the biggest names in music take to Glasgow Green for this year’s TRNSMT festival.

Conceived as a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, the first TRNSMT took place in 2017, with a lineup including Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

Since then there have been five further edition, with headliners including Pulp, Sam Fender, Queen and Adam Lambert, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi.

This year’s event - the seventh - featured headliners Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris.

Here are a few pictures of the performances and what they played.

What was Liam Gallagher’s TRNSMT setlist?

  • Rock 'n' Roll Star
  • Columbia
  • Shakermaker
  • Up in the Sky
  • Digsy's Dinner
  • Bring It On Down
  • Cloudburst
  • Half the World Away
  • D'Yer Wanna Be a Spaceman?
  • Fade Away
  • Lock All the Doors
  • Whatever
  • Cigarettes & Alcohol
  • Married With Children
  • Supersonic
  • Slide Away
  • Live Forever
  • I Am the Walrus

What was Gerry Cinnamon’s TRNSMT setlist?

  • Lullaby
  • Sometimes
  • What Have You Done
  • Where We're Going
  • Fortune Favours The Bold
  • Sun Queen
  • Ghost
  • Belter
  • Sacred
  • The Bonny
  • Dark Days
  • Discoland
  • I Wish I Was in Glasgow
  • Kampfire Vampire
  • Canter
  • War TV

What was Calvin Harris’ TRNSMT setlist?

  • This Is What You Came For
  • One Kiss
  • I Need Your Love
  • Outside
  • Giant
  • How Deep Is Your Love
  • Feel So Close
  • (It Goes Like) Nanana
  • freed from desire
  • Summer
  • Desire
  • Spectrum
  • We Found Love
  • I Could Be the One
  • I'm Not Alone
  • Sweet Nothing
  • Promises
  • Satisfaction
  • Thinking About You
  • Miracle
Liam Gallagher delighted a sold out crowd on Friday night at TRNSMT.

1. Shake it off

Liam Gallagher delighted a sold out crowd on Friday night at TRNSMT. | Getty Images

Liam Gallagher played a set celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis' debut album Definitely Maybe.

2. All the hits

Liam Gallagher played a set celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis' debut album Definitely Maybe. | Getty Images

Liam Gallagher's set started with iconic Oasis song Rock 'n' Roll Star.

3. Dazzling

Liam Gallagher's set started with iconic Oasis song Rock 'n' Roll Star. | Getty Images

Friday at TRNSMT came to a close with Liam Gallagher belting out a cover of the Beatles' I Am The Walrus.

4. He is the eggman

Friday at TRNSMT came to a close with Liam Gallagher belting out a cover of the Beatles' I Am The Walrus. | Getty Images

