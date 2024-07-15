The weekend saw some of the biggest names in music take to Glasgow Green for this year’s TRNSMT festival.

Conceived as a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, the first TRNSMT took place in 2017, with a lineup including Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

Since then there have been five further edition, with headliners including Pulp, Sam Fender, Queen and Adam Lambert, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi.

This year’s event - the seventh - featured headliners Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris.

Here are a few pictures of the performances and what they played.

What was Liam Gallagher’s TRNSMT setlist?

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Columbia

Shakermaker

Up in the Sky

Digsy's Dinner

Bring It On Down

Cloudburst

Half the World Away

D'Yer Wanna Be a Spaceman?

Fade Away

Lock All the Doors

Whatever

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Married With Children

Supersonic

Slide Away

Live Forever

I Am the Walrus

What was Gerry Cinnamon’s TRNSMT setlist?

Lullaby

Sometimes

What Have You Done

Where We're Going

Fortune Favours The Bold

Sun Queen

Ghost

Belter

Sacred

The Bonny

Dark Days

Discoland

I Wish I Was in Glasgow

Kampfire Vampire

Canter

War TV

What was Calvin Harris’ TRNSMT setlist?

This Is What You Came For

One Kiss

I Need Your Love

Outside

Giant

How Deep Is Your Love

Feel So Close

(It Goes Like) Nanana

freed from desire

Summer

Desire

Spectrum

We Found Love

I Could Be the One

I'm Not Alone

Sweet Nothing

Promises

Satisfaction

Thinking About You

Miracle

1 . Shake it off Liam Gallagher delighted a sold out crowd on Friday night at TRNSMT. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . All the hits Liam Gallagher played a set celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis' debut album Definitely Maybe. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Dazzling Liam Gallagher's set started with iconic Oasis song Rock 'n' Roll Star. | Getty Images Photo Sales