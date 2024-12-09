Sam Fender, pictured playing TRNSMT, has another couple of dates with Scotland lined up. | Getty Images

Britain’s answer to Bruce Springsteen is on his way to Scotland.

Winner of the Critics Choice Award at the Brit Awards and named in the BBC’s Sound of 2018 list before even releasing an album, Sam Fender has enjoyed a speedy journey to music stardom.

His debut Hypersonic Milles were straight to number one, as did his sophomore effort Seventeen Going Under, which was nominated for the Mercury Prize.

He’s become known for his electric live performances, which saw him bag a headline slot at the TRNSMT music festival in 2023.

Now he’s preparing to release third album, People Watching, and is touring the UK playing new material along with songs from his first two albums.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans, with two Glasgow dates.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Sam Fender playing Glasgow?

Sam Fender plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on his UK tour on two consecutive nights on Monday, December 16, and Tuesday, December 17.

Who is supporting Sam Fender at his Glasgow gigs?

Sam Fender announced that he will be supported by Wunderhorse at both Glasgow gigs. The English rock band have received rave reviews for both their studio albums, Cub in 2022 and this year’s Midas, which reached number six in the UK Albums Chart. They’ll be playing the TRNSMT music festival next year.

What are the stage times for Sam Fender in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official set times have been announced. Having said that, judging by similar gigs, expect Wunderhorse to start at around 7.30pm and Sam Fender to play from around 9pm on both nights. The show will finish by 11pm.

Are tickets still available for Sam Fender?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you in luck - there are still standing tickets available for the Tuesday concerts prices from £76.70 (plus the inevitable booking fee) here.

Are there any age restrictions at Sam Fender’s Hydro gig?

Standing is over 14s only and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. In seated areas all under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Sam Fender setlist?

Sam Fender seem to be playing near-identical setlists on every stop of his current tour, although does tend to mix it up a little for the encore, taking fan requests. Expect to hear the following in Glasgow, taken from a recent gig in Manchester.