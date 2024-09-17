Diljit Dosanjh is playing Glasgow this September. | Getty Images for Coachella

A trailblazing global superstar is set to touch down in Scotland this month.

Scottish fans of Punjabi music are in for a treat this month, as singer, actor and industry mogul Diljit Dosanjh arrives in the country following a record-breaking sold-out tour of North America.

His historic Dil-Luminati Tour highlights the growing influence of Punjabi music worldwide, breaking out of its Indian heartland.

Dosanjh released his first album, Smile, in 2005 before breaking into films with his first leading role in The Lion of Punjab in 2011.

He’s now released 13 studio albums, appeared in countless films, and has a huge social media following.

Here’s what you need to know about his upcoming Scottish gig.

When is Diljit Dosanjh playing Glasgow?

Diljit Dosanjh plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on his 'Dil-Luminati Tour’ on Thursday, September 26.

Will there be a support act?

Diljit Dosanjh will not have a support act, and is instead playing two full sets himself.

What are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm with Diljit Dosanjh taking to the stage for his first set from 8.30-9.30pm. There will then be a 30 minute break before his second set from 10-11pm. The show will finish at 11pm.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here, starting at £75.50 (plus the inevitable booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions?

The only age restriction is that under 15s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Diljit Dosanjh setlist?

Diljit Dosanjh tends to mix up his setlist each night, but you can expect to hear the majority of the following songs in Glasgow, taken from a recent gig in Canada.