Scots have travelled almost 5,000 miles to see dentists in India because the waiting lists for an NHS dentist in Scotland are so long, it can be revealed.

Others are performing DIY dentistry on themselves with tools they have bought off of Amazon, and others are having to skip meals after paying hundreds of pounds for dental care, according to personal accounts collected by the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SNP Government is now being accused of “excruciating neglect” ahead of a debate on the crisis in NHS dentistry in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.

Scots are being forced to travel abroad and perform dentistry on themselves because of a lack of NHS dentists in Scotland. Image: Rui Vieira/Press Association.

The Lib Dems put out an open call for people to share their experiences after a number of constituents told North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie about their concerns with local dentistry. More than 300 people got in touch with the party within a matter of days.

A number of these patients said they were being forced to travel abroad because of a lack of NHS dentists in their local area. One said they were now seeing a dentist in Goa, India, which is more than 4,800 miles away. They said “the irony of this is the dentist we use trained and qualified at Dundee Dental Hospital”.

Another said they now go to Turkey for check-ups and routine treatments because their dental practice of more than 25 years in Scotland stopped providing NHS services. Several who said they go abroad for their dental treatment say they do this because of how expensive it is in Scotland.

Another patient said they had been on a waiting list for an NHS dentist for four years, so had resorted to purchasing ‘DIY dentistry’ tools off of Amazon and removing dental calculus themselves.

A further patient said they ended up having to register with a private dentist in Scotland and got hit with a bill for almost £400 for X-rays, two fillings and cleanings. They say this “left me short for food, which meant that I skipped meals, so my son could eat”.

Mr Rennie has warned NHS dentistry could “vanish” in Scotland if the SNP-Green Government doesn’t take immediate action to solve the crisis.

He said: “These devastating stories expose the SNP’s excruciating neglect of NHS dentistry. No matter how much pain you’re in, seeing a dentist in Scotland is harder than ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have long campaigned for toothcare to be universally accessible, just like any kind of healthcare.”

The Lib Dems will tomorrow lead a debate in the Scottish Parliament on the crisis facing NHS dentistry, and will say numerous children and adults have not been seen by a dentist for years. During the debate, the party will say the Government’s existing plans will not prevent an “exodus” of NHS dentists.

Mr Rennie said: “Last year, [the Government] blocked our common sense proposals, which would have boosted access to dentistry for everyone. If the SNP keep refusing to listen, NHS dentistry could vanish from Scotland.

“This time, I sincerely hope that the Government does the right thing and backs our motion, which would see ministers rewrite their failed NHS recovery plan to prioritise workforce planning and boost the number of dentists taking on NHS patients.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

Charlotte Waite, director of British Dental Association Scotland, said: “The crisis in this service has seen desperate patients take matters into their own hands, or head overseas for care that should be available in their own communities.