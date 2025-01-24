Diana Ross will perform in Glasgow as part of her Symphonic Celebration Tour. | AFP via Getty Images

Diana Ross will perform in Glasgow with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra as part of her Symphonic Celebration UK tour in June.

Diana Ross has announced a huge show in Glasgow as part of her Symphonic Celebration Tour.

Across the tour, the musical legend will perform with a number of UK-based orchestras, including the Royal Scottish National Orchestra for her show at the OVO Hydro on June 25. Ross will also be joined by musicians from a range of genres including soul, jazz, rock and pop.

With seven shows lined up for the UK, fans can expect to hear all of her greatest hits from Ain't No Mountain High Enough to I'm Coming Out.

Here’s everything you need to know about Diana Ross’s UK tour, including when tickets go on sale, if there’s presale, ticket prices and more.

Diana Ross to perform in Glasgow during UK tour

Kicking off her UK tour in Birmingham on June 22, Ross will perform in cities including Liverpool and London before ending the run in London.

Her Glasgow show will take place halfway through her scheduled dates on Wednesday, June 25 at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

Diana Ross tour dates

Sunday, June 22 – Birmingham BP Pulse Live

Monday, June 23– Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday, June 25 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thursday, June 26 – Manchester Co Op Live

Saturday, June 28 – Leeds First Direct Arena

Monday, June 30 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Wednesday, July 02 – London O2 Arena

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Diana Ross’s UK tour will go on sale from 10am on Friday, January 31 via Ticketmaster and AXS.

To be in with the best chance of acquiring tickets, fans should make sure that they have registered for an account with their preferred ticket site as well as ensuring that they have a stable internet connection before attempting to make a purchase. Sites such as Ticketmaster also have a virtual waiting room which will open around 15 minutes before the sale begins.

Cindy Birdsong, Diana Ross and Mary Wilson of the Supremes in 1965. | Getty Images

Diana Ross presale

There are two presales available across all of Diana Ross’s UK tour dates – Ticketmaster and AEG Presents – both of which kick off from 10am on Thursday, January 30.

To access the Ticketmaster presale you must already have a Ticketmaster account and be registered for their mailing list. If you are eligible you will then receive an email with a link which will allow you to access the presale.

However, if you aren’t feeling confident that you will be invited to the Ticketmaster presale, you can also access Diana Ross presale tickets by signing up for the AEG Presents newsletter before 9.59pm on Wednesday, January 29.

In addition, there will also be venue-specific presale tickets available to fans. For her London show, O2 or Virgin Media customers will be able to access tickets from 9.30am on Wednesday, January 29 via O2 Priority.

For her Birmingham show fans can sign up to the venue’s newsletter for presale access from 10am on Thursday, January 30.

Fans looking to attend her Nottingham show can sign up to the Nottingham Motorpoint Arena mailing list for their presale which begins at 10am on Thursday, January 30.

Presale for Diana Ross’s Manchester show will begin at 10am on January 29 for Co-op Members who are registered.

For her Liverpool arena show, you can register via the venue’s website to receive access to presale tickets from 10am on Thursday, January 30.

Diana Ross presale Glasgow

For Diana Ross’s Glasgow show, fans will have two additional presale options.

The first is available to OVO Energy customers who are registered for the OVO Live rewards scheme, which will allow them to access tickets from 10am on Wednesday, January 29.

The second is through the Scottish Events Campus (SEC) mailing list. All you need to do to access Diana Ross presale tickets is register for the SEC newsletter before 4pm on Wednesday, January 29. The actual presale will then take place from 10am on Thursday, January 30.

How much are Diana Ross tickets?

Ticket prices for Diana Ross’s Glasgow show will range from £78.00 - £229.50 for VIP (including fees), however this will vary from venue to venue.