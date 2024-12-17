Scottish talent shines in Ticketmaster’s 2025 Breakthrough List - featuring Swim School

Ticketmaster has unveiled its much-anticipated Breakthrough 2025 list, highlighting the brightest up-and-coming stars set to shape the live music scene in 2025.

One Scottish act making waves on this list is Swim School, the Edinburgh-based indie band with a unique dram-pop sound that's been gaining attention across the UK and beyond.

Alessi Rose - UK’s next pop girlie

Amble - Irish folk trio TikTok stars

Aziya - Fiery guitarist and alt-rock visionary

KiLLOWEN - West London’s rap sensation

LYVIA - Nottingham’s emerging alt-pop and former The Voice UK contestant

Myles Smith - London’s R&B’s rising smooth operator

Orla Gartland - Irish pop-punk singer

Sammy Virji - Global garage phenomenon and bassline producer

Sienna Spiro - Soulful vocalist and London’s jazz powerhouse

swim school - Scottish indie band with dram-pop glaze

Andrew Parsons, Managing Director Ticketmaster UK, said: “These ten acts are bringing something fresh, real, and exciting to the music scene - they’re exactly the kind of talent fans crave right now. Supporting artists at this stage of their journey is a huge part of what we do at Ticketmaster, giving them a platform to connect with bigger audiences. We can’t wait to see the heights they hit in 2025.”

Ticketmaster’s annual Breakthrough list is a hand-picked selection of the hottest artists, bands and singer-songwriters set to make waves on stages worldwide. Previous lists tipped the likes of four-time nominee and two-time MOBO Award winner Central Cee, five-time Grammy Awards nominee Wet Leg, whose self-titled debut album peaked at no. 1 on the UK Albums Chart, Australia’s ARIA Albums Chart, and the Irish Albums Chart, BRITS Rising Star winners FLO, and most recently The Last Dinner Party, whose debut album topped at number one on the UK Albums Chart in 2024.