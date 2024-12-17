Scottish talent shines in Ticketmaster’s 2025 Breakthrough List - featuring Swim School
One Scottish act making waves on this list is Swim School, the Edinburgh-based indie band with a unique dram-pop sound that's been gaining attention across the UK and beyond.
Ticketmaster has revealed their ten Breakthrough acts set to dominate the live scene in 20255.
Alessi Rose - UK’s next pop girlie
Amble - Irish folk trio TikTok stars
Aziya - Fiery guitarist and alt-rock visionary
KiLLOWEN - West London’s rap sensation
LYVIA - Nottingham’s emerging alt-pop and former The Voice UK contestant
Myles Smith - London’s R&B’s rising smooth operator
Orla Gartland - Irish pop-punk singer
Sammy Virji - Global garage phenomenon and bassline producer
Sienna Spiro - Soulful vocalist and London’s jazz powerhouse
swim school - Scottish indie band with dram-pop glaze
Andrew Parsons, Managing Director Ticketmaster UK, said: “These ten acts are bringing something fresh, real, and exciting to the music scene - they’re exactly the kind of talent fans crave right now. Supporting artists at this stage of their journey is a huge part of what we do at Ticketmaster, giving them a platform to connect with bigger audiences. We can’t wait to see the heights they hit in 2025.”
Ticketmaster’s annual Breakthrough list is a hand-picked selection of the hottest artists, bands and singer-songwriters set to make waves on stages worldwide. Previous lists tipped the likes of four-time nominee and two-time MOBO Award winner Central Cee, five-time Grammy Awards nominee Wet Leg, whose self-titled debut album peaked at no. 1 on the UK Albums Chart, Australia’s ARIA Albums Chart, and the Irish Albums Chart, BRITS Rising Star winners FLO, and most recently The Last Dinner Party, whose debut album topped at number one on the UK Albums Chart in 2024.
