With Deftones set to play the OVO Hydro during their 2026 tour, here's what we know about tickets, from presale options to ticket prices.

Deftones have announced they will perform in Glasgow, as part of their upcoming UK and European arena tour.

Scheduled to play the OVO Hydro on Friday, February 13 next year, the American alternative band will also visit cities including Birmingham, Manchester, and London.

It comes alongside the announcement of their upcoming album, “private music”, with the group to be joined by Denzel Curry and Drug Church across their run of tour dates.

If you are planning on heading along to their Glasgow show, here’s everything you need to know about tickets, from presales to prices.

Deftones 2026 tour: When are they playing Glasgow?

After opening the UK and Ireland leg of their 2026 tour in Birmingham on Thursday, February 12, Deftones will then head to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro for a huge show on Friday, February 13.

Here are all of their 2026 tour dates:

Thursday, February 12 2026 - Birmingham BP Pulse Live

Friday, February 13 2026 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Saturday, February 14 2026 - Manchester Co Op Live

Monday, February 16 2026 - Dublin 3Arena

Wednesday, February 18 2026 - Cardiff Utilita Arena Cardiff

Friday, February 20 2026 - London O2 Arena

When do Deftones’ Glasgow tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the Deftones’ 2026 tour will go on sale from 9am on Friday, July 18.

They will be sold on sites including Ticketmaster, where fans are advised to sign up for an account before hand. Ticket sales will be limited to 4 per person.

Deftones Glasgow presale

If you are keen to get your hands on tickets to see the cult-favourite band in Glasgow ahead of general sale, you are in luck as there are several Deftones presales available.

Available across all the band’s UK and Europe tour dates, fans can either pre-order Deftones’ new album via their website or register for presale access using their “no purchase necessary” link.

With the artist presale set to begin at 9am on Wednesday, July 16, fans must register or place an order before 3pm on Tuesday, July 15.

There is then the Deftones Spotify presale, which will see fans who listen to the band on the streaming platform receive an email with a passcode to the presale at 9am on Thursday, July 17.

Just for Deftones’ Glasgow show, there is also OVO Presale. Available for OVO customers who are signed up to the firm’s Live rewards scheme, presale for the Hydro gig will begin at 9am on Wednesday, July 16.

Deftones ticket prices: How much will they cost?

While there will be some variation, Deftones’ ticket prices are expected to range from £67.80 to £81.95.

These prices will apply to the band’s Glasgow show and include some fees. Meanwhile, prices provided for their date at the BP Pulse Live arena in Birmingham range from £57.50 to £67.50, before fees. There will also different levels of pricing depending on seating choice per venue.

Overall, it looks as though Deftones ticket prices will range from around £57.50 to £81.95 across their upcoming 2026 tour dates.

Deftones Glasgow support

Unlike with some gigs, fans won’t need to wait until closer to the time to find out who will support Deftones with two special guests already having been announced.

The group will be joined during their Glasgow show by Floridian rapper Denzel Curry and New York post-hardcore outfit Drug Church.