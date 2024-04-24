Pet ownership in the UK has surged in the last few years, with a huge 62 per cent of homes in Britain now having at least one pet.

Dogs are the most popular pet, with over a third of households having a canine pal – equating to a total of around 13 million pups across the country.

With pet owners spending an estimated £10 billion every year on their dogs, it’s a massive growth industry that has now spread to the hopitality sector.

It’s now commonplace to see signs outside pubs, cafes and even restaurants welcoming dog owners – with some offering treats, blankets, bowls of water and even dog-friendly ‘beers’ and ‘coffees’ (puppuccino anyone?).

So, we thought we’d look at a few places to stop for a drink with your pup in Glasgow – whether it’s walkies in the West End, playing fetch at Glasgow Green, or a day out in the southside.

Here are 10 of Glasgow’s most dog-friendly pubs.

1 . The 13th Note Situated between the Merchant City and the River Clyde on King Street, the 13th Note is a relaxed music bar offering great vegetarian and vegan food with plenty of floor space for your puppy pal. We've heard of rumours of free dog biscuits for good boys and girls.

2 . Van Winkle's A sign on the bar ar Van Winkle's, opposite the famous Barrowland's in the city's east end, is a sign that says: "Unattended kids will be given a Red Bull and taughthow to swear. All the doggos will be given belly rubs from the bar staff". Enough said.

3 . The Sparkle Horse It's rare for there not to be at least one dog in the Sparkle Horse - a much-loved local famed for its Monday night pub quiz (at which dogs are also welcome) just off Byres Road in the West End.