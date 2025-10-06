Daniel Sloss has several Scottish shows coming up. | Supplied

Daniel Sloss has several Scottish shows lined up, including as part of Glasgow International Comedy Festival next year.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Sloss has announced his 13th solo shows, with several shows scheduled for around Scotland.

Including his set during Glasgow International Comedy Festival, the Scottish comedian will take his Bitter tour to Dundee, with new dates set for Leicester, Newcastle and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are all of Daniel Sloss’ upcoming shows and how to get tickets.

Daniel Sloss upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates

Daniel Sloss announced several new shows as part of his upcoming Bitter show, adding to several of his already scheduled Daniel Sloss and Friends dates in Ayr and Dublin this year.

Here are all of Daniel Sloss’ upcoming UK and Ireland shows.

Daniel Sloss and Friends:

Wednesday, October 15 2025 - Ayr Gaiety

Thursday, November 27 2025 - Dublin Vicar Street

Daniel Sloss: Work in Progress

Monday, December 01 2025 - Brighton Forge

Daniel Sloss: Bitter

Saturday, November 29 2025 - Dundee Whitehall Theatre

Wednesday, February 04 2026 - Leicester De Montfort Hall

Thursday, February 26 2026 - Inverness Eden Court

Saturday, March 28 2026 - Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Saturday, May 16 2026 - Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

Saturday, November 28 2026 - London OVO Arena Wembley

How to get Daniel Sloss tickets

Tickets for a number of Daniel Sloss’ upcoming shows are already on sale - including his dates in Ayr, Dundee, Inverness and Glasgow. As for his upcoming dates in Leicester, London and Newcastle, tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much are Daniel Sloss tickets and where can I buy them?shows

If you would like to see Daniel Sloss in Scotland, you can find tickets via each venue or on Ticketmaster.

For his show at the Ayr Gaiety on Wednesday, October 15 tickets can be found on the venue’s website and will cost between £22 and £30.

Tickets for Daniel Sloss’ Dundee show on Saturday, November 29 will cost either £27.50 or £30 before fees, from Whitehall Theatre’s website.

To see the Scottish comedian’s Bitter show at Eden Court in Inverness, tickets are priced at £29, £35 or £41.