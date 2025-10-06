Daniel Sloss confirms more UK tour dates - here's how to get tickets for his upcoming Scottish shows
Daniel Sloss has announced his 13th solo shows, with several shows scheduled for around Scotland.
Including his set during Glasgow International Comedy Festival, the Scottish comedian will take his Bitter tour to Dundee, with new dates set for Leicester, Newcastle and more.
Here are all of Daniel Sloss’ upcoming shows and how to get tickets.
Daniel Sloss upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates
Daniel Sloss announced several new shows as part of his upcoming Bitter show, adding to several of his already scheduled Daniel Sloss and Friends dates in Ayr and Dublin this year.
Here are all of Daniel Sloss’ upcoming UK and Ireland shows.
Daniel Sloss and Friends:
- Wednesday, October 15 2025 - Ayr Gaiety
- Thursday, November 27 2025 - Dublin Vicar Street
Daniel Sloss: Work in Progress
- Monday, December 01 2025 - Brighton Forge
Daniel Sloss: Bitter
- Saturday, November 29 2025 - Dundee Whitehall Theatre
- Wednesday, February 04 2026 - Leicester De Montfort Hall
- Thursday, February 26 2026 - Inverness Eden Court
- Saturday, March 28 2026 - Glasgow SEC Armadillo
- Saturday, May 16 2026 - Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall
- Saturday, November 28 2026 - London OVO Arena Wembley
How to get Daniel Sloss tickets
Tickets for a number of Daniel Sloss’ upcoming shows are already on sale - including his dates in Ayr, Dundee, Inverness and Glasgow. As for his upcoming dates in Leicester, London and Newcastle, tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 10.
How much are Daniel Sloss tickets and where can I buy them?
If you would like to see Daniel Sloss in Scotland, you can find tickets via each venue or on Ticketmaster.
For his show at the Ayr Gaiety on Wednesday, October 15 tickets can be found on the venue’s website and will cost between £22 and £30.
Tickets for Daniel Sloss’ Dundee show on Saturday, November 29 will cost either £27.50 or £30 before fees, from Whitehall Theatre’s website.
To see the Scottish comedian’s Bitter show at Eden Court in Inverness, tickets are priced at £29, £35 or £41.
Finally, for his show at the SEC Armadillo as part of Glasgow International Comedy Festival, tickets are priced at £30.55, £38.25, £45.95, or £54.75.
