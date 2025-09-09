Defeater are headlining the Saturday night at the Core Festival. | Contributed

Get those earplugs out - it’s going to be a loud one.

Glasgow’s three day ‘celebrations of noise’ is back this weekend, with the Core Festival being held in the city’s West End.

It once again features dozens of bands, focused on heavy and underground music - everything from sludge metal and stoner metal, to hardcore and industrial noise.

With an emphasis on DIY music and the local Scottish music scene, it’s one of the most exciting events of its kind in the music calendar.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event.

When is the Core Festival Glasgow 2025?

This year’s festival takes place over three days from Friday, September 12, until Sunday, September 14.

What are the stage times for Core Festival Glasgow 2025?

Here are the stage times that have been published so far. All timings are subject to change.

Friday, September 12

Main Stage

7.45-8.15pm: Omo

8.45-9.15pm: Helms Alee

9.45-10.30pm: Torche

Nice n Sleazy

11pm-3am: Afterparty

Hug & Pint

7.15-7.45pm: God Alone

8.15-8.45pm: Waldo’s Gift

9.15-10.30pm: And So I Watch You From Afar

Saturday, September 13

Main Stage

5-5.30pm: Moni Jitchell

6.30-7pm: Oversize

8-8.30pm: Pest Control

9.30-10.30pm: Defeater

Stage 2

2.15-2.45pm: Grandslam

3.15-3.45pm: Shooting Daggers

4.15-4.45pm: Lights Out

5.45-6.15pm: Roman Candle

7.15-7.45pm: Ditz

9-9.30pm: Cruelty

Hug & Pint

2-2.30pm: Gout

3-3.30pm: Bldprt

4-4.30pm: No Known Weakness

5.45-6.15pm: Perp Walk

7.15-7.45pm: Test of Patience

9-9.30pm: False Reality

10.45-11.15pm: The Chisel

Nice n Sleazy

11pm-3am: Afterparty

Sunday, September 14

Main Stage

4.45-5.15pm: Ashenspire

6.15-7pm: Agriculture

8-8.45pm: Frontierer

9.30-10.30pm: Cave In

Stage 2

2.15-2.45pm: Allmylifeneedwasasenseof...

3.15-4pm: No Kilter

5.30-6pm: Shutter

7.15-7.45pm: The Hirs Collective

9-9.30pm: Jo Quail

Hug & Pint

2-2.30pm: Mrs Frighthouse

3-3.30pm: Belgrove

4-4.30pm: Violencia

5.30-6pm: Machukha

7.15-7.45pm: Poor Creature

9-9.30pm: Death Goals

11.45-11.15pm: Unmaking

What venues are being used for Core Fest Glasgow 2025?

The festival will take place at Woodside Halls (where the Main Stage and Stage 2 will be located), and The Hug & Pint. The official afterparty on the Friday and Saturday night takes place at Nice n Sleazy.

Can I still get tickets for Core Fest Glasgow 2025?

If you’ve decided you’d like to go at the last minute you can still get tickets here. The full three-day pass costs £147.55, with day tickets costing between £34.05 and £68.10. There are also cheaper single-venue tickets and two day tickets on offer so you can tailor the festival to your needs.