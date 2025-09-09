Work starts at Glasgow transformation project set to create more than 170 new jobs

Work on the latest phase of a transformative regeneration programme to connect Sighthill with the heart of Glasgow is set to create more than 170 new jobs.

Driven by top 10 housebuilder, Keepmoat, the latest phase at the site now dubbed ‘NorthBridge’ will create 246 new homes at the site of former tower blocks on Pinkston Road, with 41 homes designated for social rent for Wheatley Homes Glasgow, part of Wheatley Group.

The significant regeneration project will deliver more than 1,000 homes at completion and has already created 86 new jobs for local people - contributing thousands of pounds to the local Glasgow economy.

Alongside the £59.5 million investment in private and affordable homes, the latest phase of the Sighthill Transformational Regeneration Area (TRA), Keepmoat will also generate at least £180,000 in community benefits value.

Tim Metcalfe, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, Scotland, comments: “At Keepmoat we’re committed to building communities and transforming lives. Creating jobs for local people and investing in the economy of Glasgow is also at the heart of what we do.

“From supporting local suppliers and contractors to opening up employment and apprenticeship opportunities across the region, our work brings real, lasting benefits to people and our community.

“This development is a major step forward - not only in boosting economic growth, but in delivering more than 1,000 much-needed, high-quality new homes for local people.”

The development will create a multi-tenure community and is set to be completed by 2028.

Frank McCafferty, Group Director of Assets and Development at Wheatley Group, said: “We’re proud to be bringing forward the next phase of the NorthBridge development in Sighthill and helping support jobs for the city, with our Partners Keepmoat and Glasgow City Council.

“As the UK’s biggest builder of social homes, Wheatley is committed to investing in energy-efficient, accessible homes that people can be proud to live in.”

Supported by grant funding from Glasgow City Council and Scottish Government, the 41 homes for social rent will include a mix of one- and two-bedroom flats, and 25 houses with between two and four bedrooms.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Convener for Housing and Development at Glasgow City Council, added: "The regeneration of Sighthill has already brought hundreds of new high-quality homes, a new schools campus, a landmark pedestrian and cyclist bridge, and a beautiful park to a neighbourhood on the edges of the city centre.