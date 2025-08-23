Biffy Clyro announce intimate acoustic Scottish shows - here's what you need to know about tickets

Biffy fans have the chance to see the band in more intimate venues

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Biffy Clyro have announced two intimate Scottish gigs as part of a UK acoustic tour.

The Scottish band, whose biggest hits include Many of Horror, Mountains and That Golden Rule, have also moved the release date of their new album. They were initially due to release 'Futique’ on September 26, but have brought it forward by one week to September 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Biffy Clyro will perform two intimate Scottish gigs in October. | Getty Images

The new album is themed around a central question that was inspired by changing perceptions of memory: what are the things that we cherish now that we will miss in the future? The campaign ahead of its release has already been full of moments to remember, including major festival sets at Glastonbury and Radio 1’s Big Weekendplus headline performances at TRNSMT and Eden Sessions.

The band’s return has been amplified by strong Radio 1 airplay – including an A-list for the lead single ‘A Little Love’ and a Hottest Record premiere for the follow-up, ‘Hunting Season’.

Biffy experienced phenomenal public demand for their January 2026 UK and Ireland headline tour, with arena shows in Glasgow, Manchester and Cardiff all selling out within a day.

Now, there’s a rare chance to see a very different configuration of the Kilmarnock trio when they perform a run of acoustic record store outshows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band will perform at Fat Sams in Dundee on October 21 before visiting Glasgow's SWG3 the following day. The gigs are in association with Assai. Tickets are available now from www.biffyclyro.com

The dates are:

OCTOBER

13th - Kingston, Circuit (with Banquet)

14th - Oxford, O2 Academy (with Truck Store)

16th - Bristol, The Prospect Building (with Rough Trade)

17th - Liverpool, Camp & Furnace (with Jacaranda)

19th - Leeds, Beckett University (with Crash)

21st - Dundee, Fat Sams (with Assai)