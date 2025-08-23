Biffy Clyro announce intimate acoustic Scottish shows - here's what you need to know about tickets
Biffy Clyro have announced two intimate Scottish gigs as part of a UK acoustic tour.
The Scottish band, whose biggest hits include Many of Horror, Mountains and That Golden Rule, have also moved the release date of their new album. They were initially due to release 'Futique’ on September 26, but have brought it forward by one week to September 19.
The new album is themed around a central question that was inspired by changing perceptions of memory: what are the things that we cherish now that we will miss in the future? The campaign ahead of its release has already been full of moments to remember, including major festival sets at Glastonbury and Radio 1’s Big Weekendplus headline performances at TRNSMT and Eden Sessions.
The band’s return has been amplified by strong Radio 1 airplay – including an A-list for the lead single ‘A Little Love’ and a Hottest Record premiere for the follow-up, ‘Hunting Season’.
Biffy experienced phenomenal public demand for their January 2026 UK and Ireland headline tour, with arena shows in Glasgow, Manchester and Cardiff all selling out within a day.
Now, there’s a rare chance to see a very different configuration of the Kilmarnock trio when they perform a run of acoustic record store outshows.
The band will perform at Fat Sams in Dundee on October 21 before visiting Glasgow's SWG3 the following day. The gigs are in association with Assai. Tickets are available now from www.biffyclyro.com
OCTOBER
13th - Kingston, Circuit (with Banquet)
14th - Oxford, O2 Academy (with Truck Store)
16th - Bristol, The Prospect Building (with Rough Trade)
17th - Liverpool, Camp & Furnace (with Jacaranda)
19th - Leeds, Beckett University (with Crash)
21st - Dundee, Fat Sams (with Assai)
22nd - Glasgow, SWG3 (with Assai)
