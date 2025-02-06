Numerous stars of the big and small screen will be travelling to Scotland next month to have pictures taken with fans and sign autographs.

The annual Comic Con Scotland (Aberdeen) event is coming to the city’s P&J Live Arena on the weekend of March 1 and 2.

For those news to Comic Con events, you pay to get into the event, where there will be a number of attractions, movie props and stalls, then you also pay to meet your favourite star and get a picture with them, an autograph, or both.

Standard tickets for the ACME event are available here and cost £26.95 for a day or £48.40 for the weekend. Child tickets are available from £11 and under-4s go free.

Andy Kleek, CEO of Monopoly Events who organise Comic Con said: “Comic Con Scotland North East is the ultimate destination for fans to celebrate all things pop culture. We’ve got an amazing array of guests for our upcoming show and we are excited to bring together a diverse community to share their passions and create unforgettable memories.”

Here are 13 of the biggest stars you can meet at the event, and how much it’ll set you back for a pic or signature.

1 . Nick Frost 'Shaun of the Dead' and 'Hot Fuzz' star Nick Frost is charging £40 for a photograph and the same for an autograph (plus booking fee). | Getty Images for Metro Goldwyn M Photo Sales

2 . Billie Piper Former Dr Who assistant and multi-award winning stage and screen actress Billie Piper is charging £50 for an autograph and £45 for a photograph (plus booking fee). | Getty Images for BFC Photo Sales

3 . Alex Kingston ER star Alex Kingston, who also appeared as River Song in Dr Who, is charging £40 for a picture and the same again for an autograph (plus booking fee). | Getty Images Photo Sales