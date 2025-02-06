Some of the stars coming to Comic Con Aberdeen.placeholder image
Comic Con Aberdeen 2025: 13 of the biggest stars appearing and how much autographs and pics cost - including Billie Piper

By David Hepburn, David Hepburn
Published 6th Feb 2025, 14:27 BST

Film and television fans will be flocking to Aberdeen this March.

Numerous stars of the big and small screen will be travelling to Scotland next month to have pictures taken with fans and sign autographs.

The annual Comic Con Scotland (Aberdeen) event is coming to the city’s P&J Live Arena on the weekend of March 1 and 2.

For those news to Comic Con events, you pay to get into the event, where there will be a number of attractions, movie props and stalls, then you also pay to meet your favourite star and get a picture with them, an autograph, or both.

Standard tickets for the ACME event are available here and cost £26.95 for a day or £48.40 for the weekend. Child tickets are available from £11 and under-4s go free.

Andy Kleek, CEO of Monopoly Events who organise Comic Con said: “Comic Con Scotland North East is the ultimate destination for fans to celebrate all things pop culture. We’ve got an amazing array of guests for our upcoming show and we are excited to bring together a diverse community to share their passions and create unforgettable memories.”

Here are 13 of the biggest stars you can meet at the event, and how much it’ll set you back for a pic or signature.

'Shaun of the Dead' and 'Hot Fuzz' star Nick Frost is charging £40 for a photograph and the same for an autograph (plus booking fee).

1. Nick Frost

'Shaun of the Dead' and 'Hot Fuzz' star Nick Frost is charging £40 for a photograph and the same for an autograph (plus booking fee). | Getty Images for Metro Goldwyn M

Former Dr Who assistant and multi-award winning stage and screen actress Billie Piper is charging £50 for an autograph and £45 for a photograph (plus booking fee).

2. Billie Piper

Former Dr Who assistant and multi-award winning stage and screen actress Billie Piper is charging £50 for an autograph and £45 for a photograph (plus booking fee). | Getty Images for BFC

ER star Alex Kingston, who also appeared as River Song in Dr Who, is charging £40 for a picture and the same again for an autograph (plus booking fee).

3. Alex Kingston

ER star Alex Kingston, who also appeared as River Song in Dr Who, is charging £40 for a picture and the same again for an autograph (plus booking fee). | Getty Images

Olivier Award-winning actor Arthur Darvill is charging £30 for a picture and another £30 for an autograph (plus booking fee). He played Rory Williams in Doctor Who - companion of 11th Doctor Matt Smith.

4. Arthur Darvill

Olivier Award-winning actor Arthur Darvill is charging £30 for a picture and another £30 for an autograph (plus booking fee). He played Rory Williams in Doctor Who - companion of 11th Doctor Matt Smith. | Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

