Celebrities who have released whiskies - including Sam Heughan and Kiefer Sutherland

There have been multiple whisky releases in recent years, and some have been from famous faces.

Whisky may have many famous fans - from fictional characters to celebrities - but only a few have gone on to release their own bottlings. From Hollywood stars to the most recent news about a global singing sensation, as well as TV characters, here are some celebrities that have their own whiskies.

Sam Heughan, The Sassenach

The Outlander star revealed in 2020 that he’d be releasing a whisky, The Sassenach. The whisky, whose name is a nod to the nickname Sam’s character Jamie has given his on-screen love interest Claire on the show, had a successful trial in the USA, before being released in the UK in late 2020.

The Sassenach is a blended Scotch whisky, and has won multiple awards since its release. A big fan of single malts, Heughan shared with us some of his favourites a few years back, giving us an insight into the type of whisky he’d release.

Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, Jack and Victor whisky

The Still Game stars released a whisky named after their characters in 2021. When registration opened, thousands of fans signed up to snap up a bottle of the limited edition whisky, which is priced at £35.

The blended Scotch whisky has been created to suit whisky newcomers and connoisseurs alike, with tastes of honeyed orchard fruits and sweet malted barley. The whisky also has a delicate peat smokiness and notes of fresh vanilla and oak spice.

Kiefer Sutherland, Red Bank whisky

Kiefer Sutherland recently unveiled his new whisky to the UK, Red Bank. It is a premium Canadian whisky, paying tribute to Kiefer’s Canadian roots and love of the spirit. This is the first UK launch of its kind for the actor and musician.

Commenting on the launch, Kiefer Sutherland, Founder of Red Bank Whisky, said: “The thing that I found so fascinating about Red Bank and this journey developing the whisky is the incredible pride Canadians take in themselves and their country. I was born in England and I know the British people feel the same, but I grew up in Canada and one of the things that I’ve admired about Canada is its great diversity not just in its landscapes and culture, but it’s people as well. I am proud to have Red Bank represent all that is authentically Canadian and I am absolutely thrilled to bring it to the UK with the help of Mangrove Global.”

Red Bank Whisky is a blend of rye, corn and wheat whiskies, and won Gold this year at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The rye and wheat whiskies are aged in new American oak barrels, while the corn whisky is aged in bourbon barrels. Non-chilled - filtered and bottled at 40% this premium blended Canadian whisky is full of sweet, oaky character.

Rod Stewart, Wolfie’s

Founded by Sir Rod Stewart and designed to reflect his rock ‘n’ roll heritage, with subtle nods to Americana, Wolfie’s is a blended Scotch whisky that was inspired by the legendary musician’s early hell raising days with the Faces. Wolfie’s is balanced with flavours of warming cinnamon, fresh vanilla and baked apple – Rod’s favourite flavours. The whisky has a delicate taste of sweet peat and pears in syrup before finishing with candied citrus peels and a gentle oak spice.

Matthew McConaughey, Wild Turkey Longbranch

If you want to drink like a Hollywood A-lister, then pick up a bottle of Wild Turkey Longbranch. It’s a collaboration between Wild Turkey master distiller, Eddie Russell and actor Matthew McConaughey, who is also the brand’s creative director. It is made using an eight year old Wild Turkey bourbon and was created to reflect McConaughey’s links to Texas and Kentucky.

Proper Twelve, Conor McGregor

This Irish whiskey, which launched in 2018, comes from former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor. It is a blend of Irish grain and single malt Irish whiskey, with notes of vanilla, honey and toasted wood. Conor worked with David Elder, master distiller of Proper Twelve (previously of Guinness). Together they sampled close to one hundred blends before selecting the final blend.

Metallica, Blackened American whiskey

The legendary metal band released this whiskey back in 2018. It has been created in collaboration with distiller David Pickerell and is made with a blend of bourbons and ryes. The liquid is matured in black brandy bottles, and is named for the band’s song Blackened.

Nick Offerman, Lagavulin

The Parks and Recreation star, Nick Offerman, teamed up with Lagavulin to launch a limited edition 11-year-old whisky in 2019. He’s since gone on to have yearly releases, with this year’s being a Caribbean cask finish edition. The collaboration is the result of both the actor and his character's love of the Islay distillery's spirit.

Speaking about the initial release, Offerman said: “I have spent countless hours parsing the alchemy for a new, limited-edition whisky with Lagavulin Distillery Manager Colin Gordon. Together, we have concocted a most edifying nectar – Lagavulin Offerman Edition Aged 11 Years. 'Carrying the signature Lagavulin Islay Single Malt peatiness with sweet berry and orchard fruit notes, this Scotch whisky is for those who adore Lagavulin’s patented smoky flavour and the patience required to masterfully distil a Single Malt’ is what they told me to say, but I would rather just tell you that I am giggling with delight at the notion of people enjoying this limited-edition Scotch.”

