Chris Brown is in town and, as ever, there’s controversy.

One of the world’s most successful (and divisive) R&B singers is set to play a huge gig in Glasgow this week.

Chris Brown, who has sold over 140 million records worldwide, is currently in the middle of his global Breezy Bowl XX tour.

But when he arrived in the UK he was detained by police at about 2am on May 15 at the five-star Lowry hotel in Salford, Greater Manchester.

He has been accused of causing grievous bodily harm on music producer Abraham Diaw in an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub on 19 February 2023, and was released on £5 million bail when he appeared in court on Friday, June 20.

It’s the latest legal problem for the singer who in 2009 plead guilty to assaulting of singer Rihanna, who he was in a relationship with. He was sentenced to five years probation and six months community service.

A further court date has been set for July 11, with a seven-day trial scheduled to start on October 26, 2026, but he’s still free to continue his tour - including the date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know if you are going along.

When is Chris Brown playing Glasgow?

Chris Brown is scheduled to play Glasgow’s Hampden Stadium on Tuesday, July 1.

Who is supporting Chris Brown at Hampden?

Chris Brown will be supported by Bryson Tiller. The American singer, rapper, and songwriter rose fo woldwide fame thanks to his 2015 single Don’t, which peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. He has released four sudio albums to date, most recently his eponymous 2024 album.

What are the set times for Chris Brown at Hampden?

Doors are at 5pm and Bryson Tiller will play from 6.30pm. There is no official word on when Chris Brown will take to the stage, but it seems likely that he will start at around 8.30pm (and certainly no earlier than 8pm). The gig will finish by 11am at the latest. It takes a bit of time to get into the stadium, so we’d recommend arriving early to make sure you don’t miss anything.

How much do drinks cost at Hampden Park?

Here’s how much you’ll be paying for refreshments. Strap in...

Tennent’s Lager (pint): £7.50

Magner’s Dark Fruit Cider (pint): £7.60

Magner’s Original Cider (pint): £7.40

Wine (175ml): £8

Spirit and mixer (25ml): £7.95

Spirit and Red Bull: £8.95

Funking Cocktails: £9.50

Prosecco (200ml): £8.50

WKD (275ml): £7.40

Red Bull: £3.85

Water: £3

Can I still get tickets for Chris Brown?

There are tickets available for all areas of the stadium, priced from £101.20. You can find them here.

Where can I buy Chris Brown merch at Hampden?

Merchandise units are located outside the stadium and are open on show day from 2pm-11.30pm so you can pick up a tshirt without risking missing any of the show.

Are there age restictions for Chris Brown’s Hampden gig?

The gig is over-14s only and anybody under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. If you look under 25 you’ll need photo ID to buy booze.

What songs will Chris Brown play at Hampden Park?

Chris Brown seems to be playing the same setlist on his current tour. Expect to hear most - if not all - of the following in Glasgow.