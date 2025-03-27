R&B singer Chris Brown was charged with grievous bodily harm over an alleged nightclub assault in 2023. | Getty Images

Chris Brown’s international tour looks set to continue after the star was freed on bail.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Brown’s tour is likely to go ahead, with the star having been released on bail following an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago.

The controversial R&B singer will now be able to continue his scheduled international tour, which is set to begin in Amsterdam on June 8 and includes a show in Glasgow on July 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Tony Baumgartner granted Brown’s release on bail, provided that he pays a £5 million security fee to the court, to guarantee his return. He may also travel outside of the UK to fulfil the scheduled tour dates, on the condition that the money will be forfeit should Brown breach any of his bail conditions which include surrendering his passport when he is not travelling.

Brown is accused of causing grievous bodily harm to music producer Abraham Diaw in an alleged bottle attack at Tape nightclub in London on February 19, 2023. Also charged in connection with the incident is Omolulu Akinlolu - better known as HoodyBaby - who is set to appear alongside Brown in court on June 20.

The Go Crazy singer is set to tour Europe, the UK, and North America as part of the Breezy Bowl XX world tour. Tickets remain on sale, including for his night at Hampden Park.

Here’s what you need to know about Glasgow Chris Brown tickets following the update.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Chris Brown supposed to be playing Glasgow?

Chris Brown will perform at Glasgow’s Hampden Stadium on Tuesday, July 1.

Has Chris Brown’s Glasgow show been cancelled?

At the moment, it looks as though Chris Brown’s Glasgow show will go ahead as there have been no statements made by Brown’s team.

But this could change, given the scheduled court date on June 20, ahead of his Glasgow show on July 1.

Breezy Bowl XX UK and Ireland tour dates

If the tour goes ahead, Brown will kick off the UK leg of his upcoming tour with two nights in Manchester before heading to Cardiff, London, Birmingham, Dublin, and then finally Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, June 15 – Co-Op Live, Manchester

Monday, June 16 – Co-Op Live, Manchester

Thursday, June 19 – Cardiff Principality Stadium

Saturday, June 21 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Thursday, June 26 – Villa Park Stadium, Birmingham

Saturday, June 28 – Marlay Park, Dublin, Ireland

Tuesday, July 1 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

Scotland host Greece in the Nations League play-off second leg at Hampden Park on Sunday. | SNS Group

Tickets are still available for Chris Brown’s Glasgow show

Despite the uncertainty, there are still tickets on sale for Chris Brown’s Glasgow show.

Chris Brown performing in 2024. | Getty Images

How much are Chris Brown tickets?

If you’re looking to see Chris Brown in Glasgow, ticket prices will range from £67.50 to £155.75.

Bryson Tiller to support Chris Brown’s Glasgow show

For the North American leg of the Breezy Bowl XX tour, Brown will be supported by R&B singer Summer Walker and musician Bryson Tiller.

Bryson Tiller will join Chris Brown during his upcoming UK and Ireland stadium tour. | Getty Images

Singer-songwriter and rapper Tiller is also set to join Brown across all tour dates - including Europe - if the run of shows still go ahead.