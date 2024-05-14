The New World Tour: Here's how to get tickets and pre-sale for Childish Gambino's Glasgow show
American rapper and singer Childish Gambino has revealed that he will perform in Glasgow later this year.
The alter ego of Hollywood actor Donald Glover, who is known for roles in shows such as Community and Mr & Mrs Smith as well as films such as The Martian and Solo: A Star Wars Story, The New World Tour is set to begin in August.
It follows the release of his latest record Atavista; a reimagined and “finished” version of his earlier album 3.15.20, which first came out four years ago.
Glover will perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Thursday, November 28 alongside special guest Amaarae who will accompany him on the European leg of his tour.
With artist pre-sale set to begin soon, here’s how you can get Childish Gambino tickets.
UK Childish Gambino dates
Donald Glover will bring his 2024 tour to four cities in the UK including Glasgow.
- Tuesday, November 26 - AO Arena, Manchester
- Thursday, November 28 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- Saturday, November 30 - The O2, London
- Sunday, December 1 - The O2, London
- Tuesday, December 3 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
How to get Childish Gambino artist pre-sale
Artist pre-sale for Childish Gambino’s New World Tour begins at 12pm on May 14 for all UK cities. This also applies to the following European dates in Amsterdam, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Germany, Oslo and Prague.
Fans can sign up for pre-sale access on the tour’s website. If registered, fans will then receive an email with the pre-sale access code.
There are also additional pre-sales available depending on venue
Glasgow pre-sale options
For Childish Gambino’s Glasgow show, fans can also access pre-sale through the venue by signing up the SEC newsletter before 10am on Wednesday, May 15 or for OVO customers via OVO Live.
OVO Live pre-sale will begin at 12pm on Tuesday, May 14 while venue pre-sale will begin at 10am on Thursday, May 16.
When does general sale for Childish Gambino begin?
However, if you are unable to access pre-sale tickets, general sale for Childish Gambino’s UK tour dates begins at 10am on Friday, May 17.
Tickets are available through sites such as Ticketmaster and AXS. Fans looking to attend should be sure they have a stable internet connection and are logged in on one device ahead of time.
Childish Gambino ticket prices
For his Glasgow show Childish Gambino ticket prices range from £64.15 - £385.60, including fees.
Tickets for his shows in cities such as Birmingham start at £65.20, while other UK prices are currently unknown.
Who is the support act?
American singer-songwriter Amaarae will support Childish Gambino during his European shows, including all UK tour dates.
