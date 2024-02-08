Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star in Mr & Mrs Smith.

It's been nearly 20 years since Brad Pitt and then real-life wife Angelina Jolie (or Brangelina to give them their popular portmanteau name) starred in the 2005 blockbuster.

They played a seemingly dull husband and wife who discovered they were both secret assassins working for rival agencies.

Mr & Mrs Smith was a big hit, becoming the seventh highest-grossing film of the year and now the television series seems destined to be just as successful.

Who is in Mr and Mrs Smith?

The titlar couple are played by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. Glover is a multitalented rapper, musician (under the name Childish Gambino), actor, comedian, writer and director who also co-created and produces Mr & Mrs Smith. He found fame in comedy seies 'Community', created and starred in Emmy Award-winning 'Altanta', and has a string of movie credits including a young Lando Calrissian in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' and The Prowler in the Spider-Man frachaise. Erskine is best known for her role in Hulu series 'PEN15' and starring alongside Ewan McGregor in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'.

What other famous faces feature in Mrs & Mrs Smith

There are no lack of stars playing minor roles - or even cameos. Here are the ones we've spotted, and who they play.

Alexander Skarsgård : Other John (episode 1)

: Other John (episode 1) Eiza González : Other Jane (episode 1)

: Other Jane (episode 1) Paul Dano : Mr & Mrs Smith's neighbor

: Mr & Mrs Smith's neighbor John Turturro : Eric Shane

: Eric Shane Sharon Horgan : Gavol Martin

: Gavol Martin Úrsula Corberó : Rooney

: Rooney Wagner Moura : Other John (episodes 4 and 8)

: Other John (episodes 4 and 8) Parker Posey : Other Jane (episodes 4 and 8)

: Other Jane (episodes 4 and 8) Ron Perlman : Toby

: Toby Sarah Paulson : The Therapist

: The Therapist Michaela Coel: Bev

How many episodes are there, and what happens in them?

There are eight episodes in the series - here's what happens in each of them, according to the offcial plot synopsis.

Episode 1: First date

Meet the Smiths, strangers who have given up their identities to be paired off by a secretive organisation, both in espionage and in marriage.

Episode 2: Second Date

John and Jane are all dressed up with somewhere to go: a sinister black tie event. First, the Smiths need ground rules at home: no sex. However, their wily target, Eric Shane, turns things topsy turvy.

Episode 3: First Vacation

John and Jane always have fun in their New York townhouse, in the bedroom, or on the snowy slopes, but now they're off to the Italian Dolomites for their very first vacation.

Episode 4: Double Date

John and Jane aren't the only Smiths having fun. This time, meet Other John and Other Jane, another pair of Smiths, only they're super high risk. However, bringing the whole gang together could be too much of a good thing.

Episode 5: Do You Want Kids?

For the month of summer, John and Jane plan on spending some quality time together in the gorgeous Lake Como, where they drive cars, dodge bad guys, and chase after slippery Toby, whose naughty criminal ways have put them all in danger.

Episode 6: Couples Therapy (Naked and Afraid)

John and Jane are extremely bad at sharing and caring, so they decide to call in help as they get ready for couple's therapy.

Episode 7: Infidelity

Hihi told John and Jane to take some space. John has been spending lots of time with his new friend, Bev. But what about Jane? Will John forget about all the fun they had together? Poor Jane! Bad, bad, John!

Episode 8: A Break-up

John and Jane are taking a time-out. Find out whether they're able to say sorry or if it's the end of their adventures. Grab some tissues John and Jane, it's a breakup. Only this time, it's life and death.

How can I watch Mr & Mrs Smith?