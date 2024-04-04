Charli XCX has announced a Glasgow show as part of her upcoming UK arena tour.

As part of her Brat Tour, the British singer-songwriter is set to take to the OVO Hydro stage in December this year.

The announcement comes following the release of two new singles, Club Classics and B2B, from her upcoming album Brat which will be released in June.

Here’s everything you need to know about Charli XCX’s upcoming tour, from how to get tickets, pre-sale access and more.

Charli XCX UK tour dates

Kicking off in November, Charli XCX will play four headline shows around the UK including Glasgow on December 2.

Wednesday, November 27 — Manchester, Co-op Live

Thursday, November 28 — London, The O2

Friday, November 29 — Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Monday, December 2 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro

When do tickets for Charli XCX’s 2024 Brat tour go on sale?

Tickets for Charli XCX’s upcoming Glasgow show will go on general sale from 9am on Friday, April 12. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Fans looking to get a hold of tickets should make sure that they have a stable internet connection and are logged into Ticketmaster, on just one device, ahead of the sale.

Charli XCX performing.

How to get Charli XCX pre-sale tickets

If you’re not satisfied with waiting until general release, here are several ways you can access Charli XCX pre-sale tickets.

Fans who pre-order her upcoming album Brat before 3pm on April 9, or register via the sign up link on the artist’s website, will receive pre-sale ticket access which begins at 9am on Wednesday, April 10.

For Charli XCX’s Glasgow show, OVO customers can receive pre-sale access through OVO Live. Pre-sale tickets through O2 Priority will also be available for the Hydro show with both also going on sale at 9am on Wednesday, April 10.

In addition, there will be pre-sale access available through the venue, Gigs in Scotland, Live Nation and Metropolis at 9am on Wednesday, April 10. For Charli XCX’s Manchester show fans can also receive access through Co-op pre-sale.

How much are Charli XCX tickets?

For Charli XCX’s show in Glasgow, ticket prices will range from £52.80-£81.15.

Tickets for her Birmingham show start at £42.60, while there have been no prices revealed for either her London or Manchester shows.

Who will support Charli XCX on tour?