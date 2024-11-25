Charli XCX Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, probable setlist, age restrictions

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Comment
Published 25th Nov 2024, 15:00 BST
Charli XCX has a date with Glasgow.Charli XCX has a date with Glasgow.
Charli XCX has a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images
One of the year’s most celebrated pop stars is on her way to Scotland.

Charli XCX has had an amazing 2024, releasing her sixth studio album Brat to near-universal acclaim (and redefining the meaning of Brat), going down a storm at Glastonbury, shortlisted for the Mercury Prize and earning seven Grammy Award nomination.

Now she’s bringing her Brat World Tour the UK and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When is Charli XCX playing Glasgow?

Charli XCX plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on her BRAT UK tour on Monday, December 2.

Who is supporting Charli XCX at her Glasgow gig?

Charli XCX has announced that Shygirl will support her on her Glasgow date. The English singer, DJ, rapper, songwriter and record label founder released her debut studio album Nymph in 2022 to widespread critical acclaim.

What are the stage times for Charli XCX in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official set times have been announced. Having said that, judging by similar gigs, expect Shygirl to be on from 7.30pm, Charli XCX to take to the stage at around 9pm, and the show to finish at 11pm at latest.

Are tickets still available for Charli XCX?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you are out of luck - it’s a complete sellout. Keep and eye on Twickets for any spare tickets being sold for cover price.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Are there any age restrictions at Charli XCX’s Hydro gig?

In the standing area it’s over-14s only, with all under 16s to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. In the seated areas it’s over-8s only all under-14s have to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Charli XCX setlist?

Charli has already taken the BRAT 2024 Tour to the USA. Expect to hear the majority of the following in Glasgow, taken from a setlist from a gig in Los Angeles.

  1. 365
  2. 360
  3. Spring breakers
  4. Rewind
  5. Track 10
  6. So I
  7. Everything is romantic
  8. Girl, so confusing
  9. Club classics
  10. Unlock It
  11. Talk talk
  12. B2b
  13. I might say something stupid
  14. I think about it all the time
  15. Apple
  16. Mean girls
  17. Von dutch
  18. Sympathy is a knife
  19. 1999
  20. Speed Drive
  21. Guess
  22. Von dutch
  23. 365
  24. party 4 u
  25. Vroom Vroom
  26. I Love It
Related topics:GlasgowTicketsSSE Hydro
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice