One of the year’s most celebrated pop stars is on her way to Scotland.

Charli XCX has had an amazing 2024, releasing her sixth studio album Brat to near-universal acclaim (and redefining the meaning of Brat), going down a storm at Glastonbury, shortlisted for the Mercury Prize and earning seven Grammy Award nomination.

Now she’s bringing her Brat World Tour the UK and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Charli XCX playing Glasgow?

Charli XCX plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on her BRAT UK tour on Monday, December 2.

Who is supporting Charli XCX at her Glasgow gig?

Charli XCX has announced that Shygirl will support her on her Glasgow date. The English singer, DJ, rapper, songwriter and record label founder released her debut studio album Nymph in 2022 to widespread critical acclaim.

What are the stage times for Charli XCX in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official set times have been announced. Having said that, judging by similar gigs, expect Shygirl to be on from 7.30pm, Charli XCX to take to the stage at around 9pm, and the show to finish at 11pm at latest.

Are tickets still available for Charli XCX?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you are out of luck - it’s a complete sellout. Keep and eye on Twickets for any spare tickets being sold for cover price.

Are there any age restrictions at Charli XCX’s Hydro gig?

In the standing area it’s over-14s only, with all under 16s to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. In the seated areas it’s over-8s only all under-14s have to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Charli XCX setlist?

Charli has already taken the BRAT 2024 Tour to the USA. Expect to hear the majority of the following in Glasgow, taken from a setlist from a gig in Los Angeles.