3 . Fred Again - 5/6

Double Grammy Award winning British DJ and producer Fred Again may be a controversial choice to be last on stage at Worth Farm, but there's no doubt he's built up a fierce live reputation playing in front of huge crowds around the world. The bookies reckon there's a 54.5 per cent chance of him bagging one of the biggest gigs of his life. Quite what the BBC audience sitting at home would make of him remains to be seen. Remember SZA this year? | AFP via Getty Images