This week will see the first tickets go on sale for Glastonbury 2025, with those looking for combined coach and festival passes getting their chance to bag their spot at Worthy Farm at 6pm on Thursday, November 14.
Taking place from June 25-29, the 135,000 tickets for the event are guaranteed to sell out immediated, with hundreds of thousands of music fans set to be left disappointed.
And that’s before a single act has been announced to follow this year’s headliners SZA, Coldplay and Dua Lipa.
So, who are the people shelling out £373.50 (plus a £5 booking fee) likely to see on the iconic Pyramid Stage?
Here are the 10 favourites.
1. Olivia Rodrigo - 1/4
The 1/4 favourite to be one of the three Glastonbury headliners is American superstar Olivia Rodrigo - that's an 80 per cent chance. She may only have two studio albums under her belt but her recent Netflix concert film shows that she has no shortage of pop banners to fill a 90 minute set. She's also headlining BST Hyde Park so is a big draw. | Getty Images for iHeartRadio
2. The 1975 - 1/2
Rank outsiders until this week, The 1975 are now 1/2 second favourites for a Pyramid Stage spot at the top of the bill - that's a 66.7 per cent chance. Lead singer Matty Healy has largely been in the news due to his brief relationship with Taylor Swift, so Glaastonbury could be a chance for him to get people talking about his music again. | Getty Images
3. Fred Again - 5/6
Double Grammy Award winning British DJ and producer Fred Again may be a controversial choice to be last on stage at Worth Farm, but there's no doubt he's built up a fierce live reputation playing in front of huge crowds around the world. The bookies reckon there's a 54.5 per cent chance of him bagging one of the biggest gigs of his life. Quite what the BBC audience sitting at home would make of him remains to be seen. Remember SZA this year? | AFP via Getty Images
4. Sam Fender - 6/4
If Sam Fender's third studio album, 'People Watching', which he recently announced would be released early next year, is as packed with anthems as his first two then it'd be no problem coming up with a crowd-pleasing set for the Worthy Farm crowd. He's already played the Pyramid Stage so it would not be a big gamble to give him top billing. There's a 40 per cent chance of him getting the starring role. | Getty Images for Virgin Media O2