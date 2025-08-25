Chappell Roan is playing Edinburgh this week. | Getty Images for The Recording A

Expect a cool reception at the gig if you try to bring any of these items in with you.

Chappell Roan rose to global fame after her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess became a sleeper hit months after its release in 2023 - thanks to the single Good Luck, Babe! which went top 10 around the world.

Further hits followed, including Hot to Go! and Pink Pony Club, and she won the award for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards.

Her concert last year at Glasgow’s O2 Academy was one of the hottest gigs of the year, selling out far in advance, and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with two more gigs this month.

She’ll be playing Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showground as part of the Summer Sessions series of concerts on Tuesday, August 26, and Wednesday, August 27 - supported by former Little Mix singer JADE.

Be aware though, that there are a few items that organisers have warned fans to leave at home. Here’s what you need to know.

Be warned that if you ae found with these items you risk not being admitted and missing the concert.

What items are banned from Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh gig?

Here’s the (non-exhaustive) list of items that are not welcome in the gig:

Single-use disposable vapes

Bags and rucksacks larger than 30cm x 42cm (the size of a sheet of A3 paper)

All glass (including perfume bottles)

Metal/hard plastic bottles, food or drink/liquids even if unopened

Drugs

New psychoactive substances (NPS)

Flares or smoke canisters (you will be charged by the Police if you are found with these in your possession)

Chairs

Professional cameras

Selfie sticks

Umbrellas

Weapons

Frisbees/boomerangs

Hi-vis tabards or jackets

What can I bring into the concert with me?

Organisers have confirmed that you are welcome to bring the following to the gig:

Picnic blankets

Non-professional cameras

Portable phone chargers

Ear plugs

Hand sanitiser

Hats

Lip balm

Make up, sunscreen

Sunglasses

Empty reusable bottles (under 500ml, no glass/metal/hard plastic)