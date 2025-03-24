Three of the stars in the frame to sing the next James Bond theme song.placeholder image
Three of the stars in the frame to sing the next James Bond theme song. | Getty Images

Next Bond Song Odds 2025: Here are the 13 artists most likely to succeed Billie Eilish - including Chappell Roan

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 24th Mar 2025, 16:36 BST

Some of the biggest stars in the world are in the frame.

It has been over three years since the release of Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond in ‘No Time To Die’ - with the actor confirming that he was hanging up his tux.

Since then there has been no letup in the speculation over who will succeed him in one of the world’s biggest film franchaises, following in the footsteps of Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan - as well as Craig himself.

People are wondering who will follow Billie Eilish - who won an Oscar for her Bond song No Time To Die - to sing the theme to the as-yet-untitled 26th Bond film film.

Whoever it is will be following in the footsteps of singing greats like Paul McCartney, Shirley Bassey, Adele, Tina Turner, Tom Jones, Nancy Sinatry, Louis Armstrong and Madonna - all of whom have performed songs used in the films.

Here are the 13 favourites to get the job.

Winner of a record-breaking five BRIT Awards last year, Raye has performed Bond theme song Skyfall at the Oscars. She's a hot 4/6 favourite to be signed up for the next 007 film.

1. Raye

Winner of a record-breaking five BRIT Awards last year, Raye has performed Bond theme song Skyfall at the Oscars. She's a hot 4/6 favourite to be signed up for the next 007 film. | Getty Images

One of only two male singers to make the list is Geordie artist Sam Fender. He's 13/8 second favourite to be picked for the honour.

2. Sam Fender

One of only two male singers to make the list is Geordie artist Sam Fender. He's 13/8 second favourite to be picked for the honour. | Getty Images

Lana Del Rey would seem a perfect fit - given the stykle of dreamy cinematic music she produces. She's the 5/2 joint third favourite.

3. Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey would seem a perfect fit - given the stykle of dreamy cinematic music she produces. She's the 5/2 joint third favourite. | Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Few performers have had as meteoric a rise to fame as Chappell Roan in the last coupl of years, with her debut album 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' topping charts around the world. She's also priced at 5/2 to put her own unique spin on a Bond song.

4. Chappell Roan

Few performers have had as meteoric a rise to fame as Chappell Roan in the last coupl of years, with her debut album 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' topping charts around the world. She's also priced at 5/2 to put her own unique spin on a Bond song. | Getty Images for Elton John AIDS

