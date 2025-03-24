It has been over three years since the release of Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond in ‘No Time To Die’ - with the actor confirming that he was hanging up his tux.

Since then there has been no letup in the speculation over who will succeed him in one of the world’s biggest film franchaises, following in the footsteps of Sean Connery , David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan - as well as Craig himself.

People are wondering who will follow Billie Eilish - who won an Oscar for her Bond song No Time To Die - to sing the theme to the as-yet-untitled 26th Bond film film.

Whoever it is will be following in the footsteps of singing greats like Paul McCartney, Shirley Bassey, Adele, Tina Turner, Tom Jones, Nancy Sinatry, Louis Armstrong and Madonna - all of whom have performed songs used in the films.

Here are the 13 favourites to get the job.

1 . Raye Winner of a record-breaking five BRIT Awards last year, Raye has performed Bond theme song Skyfall at the Oscars. She's a hot 4/6 favourite to be signed up for the next 007 film.

2 . Sam Fender One of only two male singers to make the list is Geordie artist Sam Fender. He's 13/8 second favourite to be picked for the honour.

3 . Lana Del Rey Lana Del Rey would seem a perfect fit - given the stykle of dreamy cinematic music she produces. She's the 5/2 joint third favourite.