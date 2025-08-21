Chappell Roan has two big dates with Edinburgh. | Getty Images for The Recording A

One of the world’s biggest pop stars is set to play two huge gigs in Edinburgh.

Chappell Roan rose to global fame after her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess became a sleeper hit months after its release in 2023 - thanks to the single Good Luck, Babe! which went top 10 around the world.

Further hits followed, including Hot to Go! and Pink Pony Club, and she won the award for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards.

Her concert last year at Glasgow’s O2 Academy was one of the hottest gigs of the year, selling out far in advance, and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with two more gigs this month.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Chappell Roan playing Edinburgh?

Chappell Roan plays Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showground at part of the Summer Sessions series of concerts on Tuesday, August 26, and Wednesday, August 27.

Who is supporting Chappell Roan at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showground?

Chappell Roan will be supported by former Little Mix singer JADE. Since launching her solo career with hit singles including Angel Of My Dreams, the English popstar has received critical acclaim and is set to release her debut solo album That’s Showbiz Baby on September 12. She pregviously wowed Scottish crowds at Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival earlier this year.

There are usually two support acts at the Summer Sessions gigs, but there have been no more announcements thusfar. Roan is ofter supported by local drag queens on tour, so expect something fabulous.

What are the stage times for Chappell Roan at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showground?

The only official times so far are only that doors will be at 5pm and that the concert will end at 10.30pm. Having said that, judging by previous Summer Sessions gigs such as Catfish and the Bottlemen last year, the stage times are likely to be the following. We’ll update this page with the latest news.

Doors: 5pm

Support 1: 6.15pm

JADE: 7.30pm

Chappell Roan: 9pm

Show ends: 10.30pm

Check back here for latest updates.

Can I still get tickets for Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh gig?

If you are looking for a late ticket you are out of luck - it’s a complete sell out. You can check for last minute availability and resale tickets here or check out availability on ethical ticket reseller Twickets here. Keep in mind you’ll need to pay fees on top of any advertised price.

Are there age restrictions for Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh gig?

It’s over 12s only for the gig. Anyone aged between 12-15 years old must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 (one adult minimum per 4 persons aged between 12-15 years old).

What’s the weather forecast for the Chappell Roan gig?

It’s currently looking like there’s a small chance of rain on Tuesday so best pack a raincoat (umbrellas are not allowed), whereas Wednesday should be dry - there may even be a little sunshine. Temperatures will be between 14C and 21C so it might be wise to wear a (sparkly) jumper.

What is the likely Chappell Roan setlist for Edinburgh?

Chappell Roan seems to be playing a broadly similar setlist each night of her current tour. Expect to hear the majority of the following in Edinburgh, taken from a recent French gig setlist.