Celebrating the best in the genre, Country to Country (C2C) will return to the OVO Hydro in 2025 with a bumper line-up including A Bar Song (Tipsy) singer Shaboozey.

The line-up for Country to Country 2025 has been announced with Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley and Cody Johnson to headline. | Getty Images

Having been hosted in a European city every year since 2013, Glasgow will share C2C hosting duties with London and Belfast with acts rotating between each city so fans can enjoy all performances.

Here’s everything you need to know about Country 2 Country Glasgow, from the line-up to how to get tickets and presale.

When is C2C Glasgow 2025?

C2C will return to the OVO Hydro in Glasgow from Friday, March 14 to Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Across the weekend stars will also perform at the O2 Arena in London and Belfast’s SSE Arena.

Country to Country 2025 line-up

Returning artists Dierks Bentley and Lainey Wilson lead the Glasgow line-up, with Cody Johnson set to make not only his C2C debut, but his UK debut at the 2025 festival.

Accompanying the headliners are acts including Dylan Gossett, Tyler Hubbard and Chayce Beckham as well as rising stars such as Wyatt Flores and Tanner Adell.

US singer songwriter Shaboozey is among the artists on the 2025 C2C line-up. | AFP via Getty Images

Here is the full C2C Glasgow line-up

Friday, March 14

Dierks Bentley

Tyler Hubbard

Chayce Beckham

Niko Moon

Tanner Adell

Saturday, March 15

Cody Johnson

Nate Smith

Shaboozey

Avery Anna

The Castellows

Sunday, March 16

Lainey Wilson

Dylan Gossett

49 Winchester

Tucker Wetmore

Wyatt Flores

How much are Country to Country tickets?

C2C ticket prices vary depending on which days of the festival you’re interested in seeing and which city you intend on buying tickets for.

Single day ticket prices for C2C Glasgow range from £51.20 to £374.20, while weekend ticket prices range from £148.60 to £934.10. C2C Glasgow ticket prices will also vary depending on whether you’re standing or seated.

When do tickets go on sale?

If you’re hoping to purchase tickets for for C2C 2025, general sale begins at 10am on Friday, October 4.

Tickets are available on Gigs and Tours, AXS and through Ticketmaster with a limit of six per person. For the best chance of purchasing tickets, make sure you have a stable Wi-Fi connection and are logged into your account ahead of the sale beginning.

C2C will return to Glasgow's OVO Hydro. | AFP via Getty Images

C2C presale: How to get Glasgow Country to Country presale

If you are eager to buy tickets for C2C and don’t want to wait for general sale, then you’re in luck because there are a number of presale options available to fans.

If you’re hoping to get tickets for C2C in Glasgow but aren’t fussed in case you have to pivot and buy tickets for another city then there are two presale options available.

The first is the C2C Previous Bookers presale, which is open to country music fans who have bought tickets for the festival in the past. Those who have previously booked C2C tickets will receive an email with further information about this presale which takes place from 10am on Wednesday, October 2.

The C2C Artist Presale also begins at 10am on Wednesday, October 2 and is open to fans who have signed up to various artist mailing lists and - perhaps - even the C2C website’s mailing list.

Outside of those, there are then location specific C2C presales.

For Country 2 Country in Glasgow, OVO customers who are registered with the OVO Live program will receive access to a presale beginning at 10am on Wednesday, October 2. To access OVO presale tickets, customers can register for an OVO Live account for free with their account number.