The Summer of ‘69 singer has two Scottish shows lined up in Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Bryan Adams has announced a huge UK and Ireland arena tour for 2025.

Best known for songs such as Summer of ‘69, the Canadian star will play eleven huge shows in cities including Aberdeen and Glasgow. Following the release of two new songs, War Machine and Rock And Roll Hell, his Roll With The Punches Tour will kick off in May 2025.

Speaking on the tour, Adams said: “I’ve been gigging in the UK for such a long time now, and each time I play here I remember why I fell in love with UK audiences…we’re gonna sing and rock the roof off these arenas!"

Here’s everything you need to know about Bryan Adams tickets.

Where is Bryan Adams playing in the UK?

As well as his two shows in Scotland, Bryan Adams will play shows in cities including Newcastle and Leeds. He will also perform in Dublin, Ireland.

He will perform at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Sunday, May 11 before heading to Glasgow for a show at the OVO Hydro on Tuesday, May 13.

Here is Bryan Adams’ full list of UK and Ireland tour dates:

Thursday, May 08 2025 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Friday, May 09 2025 - Manchester, AO Arena

Saturday, May 10 2025 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

Sunday, May 11 2025 - Aberdeen, P&J Live

Tuesday, May 13 2025 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Thursday, May 15 2025 - London, O2 Arena

Friday, May 16 2025 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Saturday, May 17 2025 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Sunday, May 18 2025 - Birmingham, BP Pulse Live

Tuesday, May 20 2025 - Dublin, 3Arena

Wednesday, May 21 2025 - Belfast SSE Arena

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale for Bryan Adams tickets will begin at 9am on Friday, October 4.

Tickets for all dates on Bryan Adams’ upcoming tour will be available through Ticketek, according to his website.

If you’re hoping to see his Aberdeen show, you can buy tickets through AXS with premium hospitality tickets available through Seat Unique.

Meanwhile, to buy Bryan Adams Glasgow tickets, you can do so through Ticketmaster.

Is there Bryan Adams presale?

Yes, there are several presale options for Bryan Adams tickets.

Fans who are signed up for Bryan Adams’ mailing list will have access to artist pre-sale for all of his UK and Ireland tour dates from 9am on Wednesday, October 2.

Bryan Adams Glasgow presale

If you’re after presale tickets for Bryan Adams Glasgow show you have two additional options: venue presale and OVO presale.

You can sign up to the Scottish Events Campus (SEC) mailing list to register for venue presale, which begins at 9am on Thursday, October 3.

Meanwhile, OVO Energy customers who are registered for their OVO Live programme can access presale tickets for his Glasgow Hydro show from 9am on Wednesday, October 2.

Bryan Adams Aberdeen presale

If you’re looking to buy presale tickets for Bryan Adams’ Aberdeen show, you also have two options.

The first is available only to Three customers, through the Three+ rewards app, and kicks off from 9am on Wednesday, October 2.

Or if you’re not a Three customer, you can sign up for the P&J Live’s newsletter to receive access to presale tickets for Bryan Adams from 9am on Thursday, October 3.

All presales will end at 8am on Friday, October 4 - an hour ahead of general sale beginning.

How much are Bryan Adams tickets?

Ticket prices for Bryan Adams’ 2025 tour vary from venue to venue.

For his show at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, tickets will range from £47.10 to £81.15.