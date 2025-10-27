Benson Boone Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Set times, support, tickets, restrictions setlist

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Comment
Published 27th Oct 2025, 10:03 GMT
Benson Boone has a huge date with Glasgow.placeholder image
Benson Boone has a huge date with Glasgow. | AFP via Getty Images
One of the biggest new pop stars of recent years is on his way to Scotland.

Initially finding fame in talent show American Idol in 2021, Benson Boone built his audience on TikTok before releasing his first two singles Ghost Town and In the Stars.

His debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades followed in 2024, which included the global hit Beautiful Things.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His success led to a support slot on Taylor Swift’s Eras tour at Wembley Stadium, and this year saw him release his second studio album American Heart, with a world tour of the same name.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re going along.

When is Benson Boone playing Scotland?

Benson Boone is playing Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Thursday, October 30. Doors will open at 6.30pm.

Who is supporting Benson Boone at his Glasgow gig?

Benson Boone is being supported by English singer-songwriter Elliot James Reay at his Hydro show. The former busker released his debut single I Think They Call This Love in 2024 and his debut EP All This To Say I Love You earlier this year. He’s attracted millions of views on social media with his cover versions of songs by the likes of Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Want the latest Scottish headlines sent directly to your phone? Sign up to our new WhatsApp Channel

What are the stage times for Benson Boone’s Glasgow Hydro show?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official set times have been revealed. Having said that, judging from similar gigs at the venue, expect Elliot James Reay onstage at around 7pm-7.30pm, Benson Boone to start somewhere between 8.30pm and 9pm and for the show to finish by 11pm.

Are tickets still available for Benson Boone?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re out of luck - it’s a complete sell out. You can check for any late ticket releases here.

Are there any age restrictions at Benson Boone’s Hydro gig?

It’s over-14s only in the standing sections for the Benson Boone Hydro gig, and over-8s in the seated areas. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What will Benson Boone play at the Hydro?

Benson Boone seems to be playing a broadly similar setlist every night of his current tour. Expect to hear the following in Glasgow.

  1. I Wanna Be the One You Call
  2. Wanted Man
  3. Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else
  4. Man in Me
  5. Drunk in My Mind
  6. Slow It Down
  7. Be Someone
  8. Mystical Magical
  9. Pretty Slowly
  10. In the Stars
  11. Let Me Go / There She Goes / Sugar Sweet
  12. Take Me Home
  13. Young American Heart
  14. Mr Electric Blue
  15. This Love
  16. Momma Song
  17. Love of Mine
  18. Reminds Me of You
  19. Beautiful Things
  20. Cry

Read more:

Nathan Evans & Saint Phnx, Glasgow review: 'brothers in song'

Make sure you don't miss a moment of breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Related topics:TicketsGlasgowSSE HydroSocial media
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice