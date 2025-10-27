Benson Boone Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Set times, support, tickets, restrictions setlist

Benson Boone has a huge date with Glasgow. | AFP via Getty Images

One of the biggest new pop stars of recent years is on his way to Scotland.

Initially finding fame in talent show American Idol in 2021, Benson Boone built his audience on TikTok before releasing his first two singles Ghost Town and In the Stars.

His debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades followed in 2024, which included the global hit Beautiful Things.

His success led to a support slot on Taylor Swift’s Eras tour at Wembley Stadium, and this year saw him release his second studio album American Heart, with a world tour of the same name.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re going along.

When is Benson Boone playing Scotland?

Benson Boone is playing Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Thursday, October 30. Doors will open at 6.30pm.

Who is supporting Benson Boone at his Glasgow gig?

Benson Boone is being supported by English singer-songwriter Elliot James Reay at his Hydro show. The former busker released his debut single I Think They Call This Love in 2024 and his debut EP All This To Say I Love You earlier this year. He’s attracted millions of views on social media with his cover versions of songs by the likes of Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison.

What are the stage times for Benson Boone’s Glasgow Hydro show?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official set times have been revealed. Having said that, judging from similar gigs at the venue, expect Elliot James Reay onstage at around 7pm-7.30pm, Benson Boone to start somewhere between 8.30pm and 9pm and for the show to finish by 11pm.

Are tickets still available for Benson Boone?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re out of luck - it’s a complete sell out. You can check for any late ticket releases here.

Are there any age restrictions at Benson Boone’s Hydro gig?

It’s over-14s only in the standing sections for the Benson Boone Hydro gig, and over-8s in the seated areas. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What will Benson Boone play at the Hydro?

Benson Boone seems to be playing a broadly similar setlist every night of his current tour. Expect to hear the following in Glasgow.

I Wanna Be the One You Call Wanted Man Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else Man in Me Drunk in My Mind Slow It Down Be Someone Mystical Magical Pretty Slowly In the Stars Let Me Go / There She Goes / Sugar Sweet Take Me Home Young American Heart Mr Electric Blue This Love Momma Song Love of Mine Reminds Me of You Beautiful Things Cry

