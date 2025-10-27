Nathan Evans & Saint Phnx, Glasgow review: 'brothers in song'

Sharing a love of sentimental Caledonian pop with catchy choruses, Nathan Evans and sibling duo Saint Phnx make an effective combination, writes Fiona Shepherd
By Fiona Shepherd
Comment
Published 27th Oct 2025, 09:34 GMT

Nathan Evans and the Saint Phnx Band, Hydro, Glasgow ★★★

Nathan Evans had a message for the audience at his biggest ever show: “Your life can change at the flick of a switch.” This was not some empty TV talent show platitude; Evans is proof that overnight success can lead to longer term prospects. In 2020, the Airdrie postman became a lockdown sensation with his cover of New Zealand whaling song Wellerman and was quickly whisked along on a wave of sea shanty fervour.

He has now found a more sustainable fame by forming a shrewd alliance with fraternal duo Saint Phnx, hailing from just up the road in Wishaw. Both artists trade in openly sentimental Caledonian pop with ridiculously catchy choruses. Evidently, this has family appeal: there was a preponderance of tots in the audience, with parents bidding to neutralise the “here we f***ing go” chants.

Nathan Evans shot to fame with his rendition of a 19th century sea shanty. Picture: Andreas Rentz/Gettyplaceholder image
Saint Phnx, aka brothers Alan and Stevie Jukes, are experienced crowd players, able to persuade the audience to join in on a basic linedance to their version of Cotton Eye Joe, but Evans showed he could hold his own, both as MC and particularly as a performer in fine voice throughout.

There were further pop bluegrass inflections on their cover of Old Crow Medicine Show's busker’s favourite Wagon Wheel but the set was dominated by Evans’ own songs, following a chirpy ceilidh pattern. Highland Girl is essentially his spin on Ed Sheeran’s equally cheesy Galway Girl, while Heather on the Hill is hewn from the same musical soil.

Even Paper Planes, born of depression, blew the blues away, with a number of the titular missiles flying around the venue as Evans helmed proceedings from a small B-stage in the heart of the crowd. Saint Phnx’s own Happy Place was another rousing self-comforting Scotpop anthem, just edging Evans’ material for arena resonance. Brothers in song, they are set to seal their North Lanarkshire pact with a forthcoming collaborative album, Angels’ Share.

