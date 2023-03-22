The nominations for the biggest awards in British television are here.

Scotland's Jack Lowden has been nominated for a Bafta for his role in Slow Horses.

The nominations for the 2023 Bafta Television Awards have been announced – with medical satire ‘This Is Going To Hurt’ and Liverpool-set thriller ‘The Responder’ leading the pack with six nominations apiece.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan on May 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Millichip, chief executive of Bafta, said: “Huge congratulations to all our nominees. Today a record number of entries in television and craft resulted in 128 nominations, demonstrating fantastic strength and depth in programming and talent in 2022. We are also delighted to launch a brilliant new TV awards partnership with P&O Cruises, who will not only be our partners on this extraordinary celebration of creative excellence, they will also be providing valuable support for our remit as a leading arts charity.”

Here are the nominees in full.

Drama series

Bad SistersThe ResponderSherwoodSomewhere Boy

Mini-series

A Spy Among FriendsMoodThe Thief, His Wife and the CanoeThis is Going to Hurt

International

The Bear (Disney+)Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)Wednesday (Netflix)Oussekine (Itineraire)Pachinko (Apple TV+)The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Leading actress

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4)Maxine Peake – Anne (Channel 4)Sarah Lancashire – Julia (Sky Atlantic)Vicky McClure – Without Sin (ITVX)

Leading actor

Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (BBC One)Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two)Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One)Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Female performance in a comedy programme

Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth (BBC Two)Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons (Dave)Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia (BBC Three)Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (Channel 4)Taj Atwal – Hullraisers (Channel 4)

Male performance in a comedy programme

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)Jon Pointing – Big Boys (Channel 4)Joseph Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max)Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (Disney+)Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws (BBC One)

Supporting actor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One)Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)Josh Finan – The Responder (BBC One)Salim Daw – The Crown (Netflix)Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)Will Sharpe – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Supporting actress

Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One)Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney+)Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix)Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One)Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)

Entertainment performance

Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors (BBC One)Lee Mack, The 1% Club (ITV1)Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Channel 4)Rosie Jones, Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard (Channel 4)Sue Perkins, Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix)

Specialist factual

Aids: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two)The Green Planet (BBC One)How to Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa (Channel 4)Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (iPlayer)

Reality and constructed factual

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams (BBC One)RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)The Traitors (BBC One)We Are Black and British (BBC Two)

Current affairs

Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure (ITV1)Children of the Taliban (Channel 4)The Crossing: Exposure (ITV1)Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama (BBC One)

Entertainment programme