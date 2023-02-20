Here’s who took home the trophies from the Britain film industry’s biggest night of the year.

US-Australian actress Cate Blanchett poses with Fellowship Award winning costume designer Sandy Powell with her award in the winner's room at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards.

Despite early success for The Banshees of Inisherin, which won both supporting acting awards, World War One drama All Quiet on the Western Front was the big winners at the 2023 Bafta Awards – taking home seven trophies from 14 nominations, including best film and best director.

Actor Richard E Grant hosted the star-packed ceremony at London’s Festival Hall on Sunday evening (February 19), three weeks ahead of the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Here’s a full list of who won what.

Best adapted screenplayEdward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front

Best supporting actressKerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Best supporting actorBarry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Best film not in the English languageAll Quiet on the Western Front

Best castingElvis

Best editingEverything Everywhere All at Once

Best cinematographyAll Quiet on the Western Front

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producerAftersun – Charlotte Wells (writer/director)

Best animated filmGuillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best original screenplayMartin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Best special visual effectsAvatar: The Way of Water

Best documentaryNavalny

Best original scoreAll Quiet on the Western Front

Best soundAll Quiet on the Western Front

Best costume designElvis

The Bafta FellowshipSandy Powell

Best British short filmAn Irish Goodbye

Best British short animationThe Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Outstanding British filmThe Banshees of Inisherin

Best production designBabylon

Best directorEdward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Best makeup & hairElvis

EE Rising Star awardEmma Mackey

Best actorAustin Butler – Elvis

Best actressCate Blanchett – Tár

