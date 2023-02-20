Despite early success for The Banshees of Inisherin, which won both supporting acting awards, World War One drama All Quiet on the Western Front was the big winners at the 2023 Bafta Awards – taking home seven trophies from 14 nominations, including best film and best director.
Actor Richard E Grant hosted the star-packed ceremony at London’s Festival Hall on Sunday evening (February 19), three weeks ahead of the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
Here’s a full list of who won what.
Best adapted screenplayEdward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front
Best supporting actressKerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Best supporting actorBarry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Best film not in the English languageAll Quiet on the Western Front
Best castingElvis
Best editingEverything Everywhere All at Once
Best cinematographyAll Quiet on the Western Front
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producerAftersun – Charlotte Wells (writer/director)
Best animated filmGuillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best original screenplayMartin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Best special visual effectsAvatar: The Way of Water
Best documentaryNavalny
Best original scoreAll Quiet on the Western Front
Best soundAll Quiet on the Western Front
Best costume designElvis
The Bafta FellowshipSandy Powell
Best British short filmAn Irish Goodbye
Best British short animationThe Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Outstanding British filmThe Banshees of Inisherin
Best production designBabylon
Best directorEdward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
Best makeup & hairElvis
EE Rising Star awardEmma Mackey
Best actorAustin Butler – Elvis
Best actressCate Blanchett – Tár
Best filmAll Quiet on the Western Front