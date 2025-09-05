The Red Arrows will make two appearances at the festival. | Getty Images

The skies above Ayr will be filled with amazing sights over the next couple of days.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s International Ayr Show Festival of Flight is taking place from September 5-6, with an amazing lineup of aerial displays - including TWO appearances from the famous Red Arrows.

Up to 90,000 spectators are expected at the event, which was first held in 2014 before being revived by South Ayrshire Council in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as all the flying fun, there are a whole programme of events and attractions for all ages - and it’s completely free

Where is the International Ayr Show Festival of Flight taking place?

The show takes place at the town’s Low Green, but you’ll be able to see the displays from any viewpoint on the coast.

When does the Ayr Show site open and close?

On Friday, September 5, the show runs from 4–8.30pm ( with the funfair open until 9.30pm) .

On Saturday, September 6, the show is open from 12 noon–6pm (with the funfair open until 7.30pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the timings for the International Ayr Show Festival of Flight?

Here’s when you can catch all the plane actions. Times are subject to change.

Friday, September 5

6.25pm: The Red Arrows Display Team

6.52pm: The RAF Falcons

7.11pm: RAF Grob Tutor Display

7.22pm: Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

7.43pm: French Air and Space Force Extra 330 Display

8.02pm: RAF Typhoon Display

8.25pm: Airborne Pyrotechnics Display Team

Saturday, September 6

1.30pm: Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

1.51pm: Wee Dram

2.03pm: RAF Falcons

2.22pm: Strikemasters Display

2.38pm: Royal Canadian Air Force CC130J Flypast

2.47pm: YAK52

2.59pm: Navy Wings Harvard

3.11pm: Royal Navy Black Cats

3.25pm: RAF Grob Tutor Display

3.36pm: Douglas A-26C Invader

3.47pm: Airborne Pyrotechnics Display Team

4.01pm: Calidus Autogyro

4.11pm: Royal Navy Merlin

4.27pm: The Red Arrows Display Team

4.54pm: United States Air Force C130J Display

5.06pm: French Air and Space Force Extra 330 Display

5.25pm: RAF Typhoon Display

What’s happening in the Festival Village this year?

Here’s what you can expect at the Festival Village in 2025:

Classic Cars: Impressive static, model and classic vehicle displays, from vintage beauties to iconic classics.

Family Fun Village: Including face painters, glitter tattooists, a circus workshop, bubble football, a dinosaur show, a magic show, and more.

Food Village: A wide variety of tasty treats to keep you fuelled up, plus a bar on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laser Tag: Hone your skills in a safe environment with state-of-the art combat laser equipment.

Funfair: With a range of fabulous lights, attractions and rides.

RAF, Army and Navy village: Lots of great activities and personnel on hand to answer any burning questions you have about the work of the forces.

Aircraft simulator: Jump onboard and amazing Rafale aircraft simulator thrill ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abseiling: Reach dizzy heights on a 25 foot abseiling wall.

RAF Benevolent Fund: Representatives from the Fund will be happy to welcome festival goers to their marquee to chat about the invaluable support they provide to serving and ex-serving RAF personnel and their families.

STEM Zone: The SKYLAB will return to the Festival Village with the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) marquee. With hands-on activities and representatives from companies across Scotland, you’ll be able to get a taster of all the impressive and interesting things that are going on in the world of STEM.

What time are the bars open at the Ayr Show?

On Friday the bars are open at 4pm, last orders 8pm, closes at 8.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday the bars open at 12noonl, last orders 5.30pm, closes at 6pm.

Outwith the bar area the festival will be an alcohol-free zone?

Can I bring my own food and drink?

You are allowed to bring your own food and (non-alcoholic) drink into the festival site - but there will also be plenty of food and drink to buy on the day.

What is the Chill Out Zone?