Ayr International Air Show 2025 Times: Here's when you can see the Red Arrows and other amazing aerial displays at the free festival of flight

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Comment
Published 5th Sep 2025, 10:11 BST
The Red Arrows will make two appearances at the festival.placeholder image
The Red Arrows will make two appearances at the festival. | Getty Images
The skies above Ayr will be filled with amazing sights over the next couple of days.

This year’s International Ayr Show Festival of Flight is taking place from September 5-6, with an amazing lineup of aerial displays - including TWO appearances from the famous Red Arrows.

Up to 90,000 spectators are expected at the event, which was first held in 2014 before being revived by South Ayrshire Council in 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as all the flying fun, there are a whole programme of events and attractions for all ages - and it’s completely free

Where is the International Ayr Show Festival of Flight taking place?

The show takes place at the town’s Low Green, but you’ll be able to see the displays from any viewpoint on the coast.

When does the Ayr Show site open and close?

On Friday, September 5, the show runs from 4–8.30pm ( with the funfair open until 9.30pm) .

On Saturday, September 6, the show is open from 12 noon–6pm (with the funfair open until 7.30pm)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What are the timings for the International Ayr Show Festival of Flight?

Here’s when you can catch all the plane actions. Times are subject to change.

Friday, September 5

  • 6.25pm: The Red Arrows Display Team
  • 6.52pm: The RAF Falcons
  • 7.11pm: RAF Grob Tutor Display
  • 7.22pm: Battle of Britain Memorial Flight
  • 7.43pm: French Air and Space Force Extra 330 Display
  • 8.02pm: RAF Typhoon Display
  • 8.25pm: Airborne Pyrotechnics Display Team

Saturday, September 6

  • 1.30pm: Battle of Britain Memorial Flight
  • 1.51pm: Wee Dram
  • 2.03pm: RAF Falcons
  • 2.22pm: Strikemasters Display
  • 2.38pm: Royal Canadian Air Force CC130J Flypast
  • 2.47pm: YAK52
  • 2.59pm: Navy Wings Harvard
  • 3.11pm: Royal Navy Black Cats
  • 3.25pm: RAF Grob Tutor Display
  • 3.36pm: Douglas A-26C Invader
  • 3.47pm: Airborne Pyrotechnics Display Team
  • 4.01pm: Calidus Autogyro
  • 4.11pm: Royal Navy Merlin
  • 4.27pm: The Red Arrows Display Team
  • 4.54pm: United States Air Force C130J Display
  • 5.06pm: French Air and Space Force Extra 330 Display
  • 5.25pm: RAF Typhoon Display

What’s happening in the Festival Village this year?

Here’s what you can expect at the Festival Village in 2025:

Classic Cars: Impressive static, model and classic vehicle displays, from vintage beauties to iconic classics.

Family Fun Village: Including face painters, glitter tattooists, a circus workshop, bubble football, a dinosaur show, a magic show, and more.

Food Village: A wide variety of tasty treats to keep you fuelled up, plus a bar on site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Laser Tag: Hone your skills in a safe environment with state-of-the art combat laser equipment.

Funfair: With a range of fabulous lights, attractions and rides.

RAF, Army and Navy village: Lots of great activities and personnel on hand to answer any burning questions you have about the work of the forces.

Aircraft simulator: Jump onboard and amazing Rafale aircraft simulator thrill ride.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Abseiling: Reach dizzy heights on a 25 foot abseiling wall.

RAF Benevolent Fund: Representatives from the Fund will be happy to welcome festival goers to their marquee to chat about the invaluable support they provide to serving and ex-serving RAF personnel and their families.

STEM Zone: The SKYLAB will return to the Festival Village with the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) marquee. With hands-on activities and representatives from companies across Scotland, you’ll be able to get a taster of all the impressive and interesting things that are going on in the world of STEM.

What time are the bars open at the Ayr Show?

On Friday the bars are open at 4pm, last orders 8pm, closes at 8.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Saturday the bars open at 12noonl, last orders 5.30pm, closes at 6pm.

Outwith the bar area the festival will be an alcohol-free zone?

Can I bring my own food and drink?

You are allowed to bring your own food and (non-alcoholic) drink into the festival site - but there will also be plenty of food and drink to buy on the day.

What is the Chill Out Zone?

If you want to enjoy the Ayr Show from an exclusive viewing spot with a special bar and luxury toilets you can pay £8 for a ticket to the Chill Out Zone. It’s over-18s only and it’s a pet-free area - other than assistance dogs.

Related topics:Red ArrowsBarsFood
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice