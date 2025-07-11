The Red Arrows say they are bringing their brand new display to the Granite City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festival-goers are preparing for four days of free family fun in Aberdeen later this month with a special appearance from the famous Red Arrows.

The Tall Ships Races will return to the Granite City for the first time in 28 years, from July 19 to July 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 50 tall ships from around the world will race through the English Channel and North Sea to La Havre, Dunkirk, Aberdeen, Kristiansand and Esbjerg.

The event is expected to bring around 400,000 visitors to the Granite City.

The Tall Ships Races Aberdeen countdown clock has been counting down the days to the event at Union Square in Aberdeen City Centre.

Deacon Blue, the Kaiser Chiefs, Ministry Of Sound Classical, Tide Lines and Calum Bowie will also all be taking to the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today it was announced that First Bus are offering 50% off tickets during the Tall Ships Races.

The Red Arrows are preparing to come to Aberdeen. | Getty Images

Where and when will the Red Arrows be visible?

The world-famous Red Arrows will stage their display above Aberdeen Harbour where more than 50 vessels will be berthed.

The 22-minute show, currently being polished before the Red Arrows start their 61st season, will take place on Monday, July 21.

This is the day before the tall ships leave Aberdeen Harbour for a parade of sail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will then start the next leg of the race to Kristiansand in Norway.

The prestige and tradition of the Armed Forces will be complemented by the presence of a military village at Union Terrace Gardens during the event.

This will see the army, navy, and air force all taking part.

The Red Arrows fly in formation. | Shutterstock

Jon Bond, RAF squadron leader, said: “We can’t wait to bring our new Red Arrows display to Aberdeen this summer. We are always humbled by the brilliant, large crowds that turn out for our shows in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those at the Tall Ships event can expect a dynamic aerobatic show that’s got big new formation shapes, precision rolls, loops, and high-speed passes.”

What else will be on?

Free live music will be performed across three stages “all day every day” during the festival.

Dozens of street food stalls as well as quayside bars will be on offer. These will provide food from ice cream, cakes and coffee to burgers and pizza.

There will also be a STEM discovery zone and a military village.