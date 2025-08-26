Public libraries lead circular economy drive with free tool lending across Scotland
Girvan Library in South Ayrshire is leading the way as the first to launch its new curated collection, extending the Lend and Mend Hub capabilities beyond clothing repair to include home maintenance and DIY upgrades, as part of a trailblazing project, managed by the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC).
The collection - co-designed by SLIC and the service teams, in consultation with the community - brings local knowledge and expertise to the delivery to ensure the Hubs are tailored to real-world needs.
Designed to deliver practical, local solutions that support sustainable living, Girvan Library will now have sewing machines, power washers, wallpaper strippers and a laser distance measurer available onsite helping to address inequalities through equitable access to equipment.
Over the coming weeks, library services in Edinburgh, Inverclyde, Kilbirnie, Midlothian, Orkney and Perth will join Girvan in expanding their current offering to empower communities to repair, reuse, rent and upcycle everyday items, with free access for everyone to encourage more sustainable habits and reduce reliance on single-use or disposable products.
This follows the success of the original Lend and Mend Hubs pilot project, which saw libraries across Scotland - selected for their wide geographical spread and diverse community reach – establish a first-of-its-kind ‘Lend and Mend’ circular economy network throughout 2023.
Funded by The John Lewis Partnership’s £1 million Circular Future Fund, the initiative is reshaping how public libraries can support local resilience, climate action and community empowerment.
Alison Nolan, chief executive of SLIC, said: “What began as a clothing repair pilot has quickly grown into a dynamic, community-powered movement, extending into household and gardening tools to enable people to repair, maintain and improve their homes in a more sustainable way.
“With over 40 million visits to Scotland’s public libraries each year, the Lend and Mend Hubs build on a familiar model of borrowing and extend it into new, practical areas of everyday life. By co-designing these Hubs with local teams, we’re ensuring they reflect real community needs, providing free access to tools, resources and learning that help people save money and gain new skills while reducing waste and tackling inequality.
“The expansion of the Lend and Mend network collections marks an exciting chapter for Scotland’s public libraries and we’re proud that the services are once again demonstrating their vital role at the heart of inclusive, sustainable change.”
Claire McCormick, assistant in charge of Girvan Library, South Ayrshire, added: “Our community has always embraced innovation, and this new collection of DIY tools will open up even more opportunities for people to repair, reuse and upskill - right on their doorstep.
“It’s about more than just borrowing tools, it’s about empowering individuals, supporting wellbeing and strengthening community resilience. We’re proud to be part of an initiative that makes sustainability both accessible and meaningful for everyone involved.”
It is expected the other Lend and Mend Hubs will be ready to launch their new collections by autumn 2025.
For more information about Scotland’s Lend and Mend Hubs, including SLIC’s executive summary of the project, visit: https://scottishlibraries.org/lend-and-mend-executive-summary/