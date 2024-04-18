Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert is coming to Scotland - here's how to get tickets
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Scottish fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender will soon be able to experience the show’s soundtrack like never before, with live concerts in Glasgow and Edinburgh next year.
The soundtrack from the beloved animated series, composed and arranged by Jeremy Zuckerman, will be brought to life by a live orchestra over an epic two hour show.
Perfect for fans of the series, whether from the original cartoon or the new Netflix adaptation, Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert is set to tour the world - with stops in both Glasgow and Edinburgh in February 2025.
Glasgow and Edinburgh dates for Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert
Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert will first stop in Glasgow on Tuesday, February 11 before heading to Edinburgh for a show at the Usher Hall on Wednesday, February 12. Here are all the UK dates for the Avatar: The Last Airbender 2025 world tour.
- February 7, 2025: Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
- February 8, 2025: London, Royal Festival Hall
- February 9, 2025: Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- February 10, 2025: Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
- February 11, 2025: Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
- February 12, 2024: Edinburgh, Usher Hall
When do Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert, including shows in Glasgow and Edinburgh, will go on sale at 3pm, Friday April 19.
Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, with a maximum of 6 tickets available per person.
Avatar In Concert pre-sale
There are several pre-sale options available for fans looking to purchase tickets to see Avatar in concert.
Through the Avatar In Concert website, fans will be able to access the Nickelodeon pre-sale with code AVATAR24 from 3pm on Wednesday, April 17 in addition to O2 Priority customers.
Additional pre-sale tickets for Avatar In Concert will be available through Ticketmaster from 3pm on Thursday, April 18.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.