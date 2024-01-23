The Fallout TV series is based on the video-game series of the same name.

With delays to projects as a result of strikes in Hollywood, there are plenty of new releases to look forward to this year.

From the film version of stage musical Wicked to Prime Video’s upcoming take on Bethesda’s beloved Fallout franchise, here are five TV shows and films based on books, cartoons, shows, video games and musicals coming out in 2024.

Avatar The Last Airbender

A cult classic cartoon which is often heralded as one of the best animated series of all time, Netflix has a lot to live up to with its adaptation of Avatar The Last Airbender. It isn’t the first time the beloved cartoon has been adapted, with a disastrous 2010 film directed by M. Night Shyamalan which received a Razzie for Worst Picture. The upcoming Netflix remake will follow Aang, the young Avatar, as he attempts to master the elements and will be released on Thursday, February 22.

Fallout

While there are plenty of post-apocalyptic worlds which have been explored on television, none of them are quite as unique as the Fallout universe. Based on the best-selling video game franchise by Bethesda, Prime Video’s new Fallout series is sure to please fans with its unique 1950s aesthetic and post-nuclear apocalypse setting. Set to be released on Friday, April 12, the show picks up 200 years after the end of the world following Lucy (Ella Purnell), a young Vault Dweller looking to explore the irradiated hellscape her ancestors left behind.

The Fall Guy

Directed by the man behind the first John Wick film with Ryan Gosling in the lead role, The Fall Guy is based on the 1980s TV series of the same name starring Lee Majors. Set to hit UK cinemas on Thursday, May 2 the action comedy follows Gosling’s out of work stuntman Colt Seavers as he finds himself working on a film being directed by his ex-girlfriend, played by Emily Blunt. However, when the star of the film goes missing and the production is put at risk, he volunteers to investigate the actor’s disappearance.

It Ends With Us

Based on the best-selling romance novel by TikTok-favourite author Colleen Hoover, the film adaptation of It Ends With Us is set for release in 2024. Starring Blake Lively, the film will follow Lily Bloom (Lively), a young woman who believes she’s found her true love in neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, until a painful incident reawakens past trauma and her first love, Atlas, reappears in her life.

Wicked