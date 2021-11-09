Coming after Marvel’s Infinity Saga, Eternals introduces a new group of superheroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film has received mixed reviews, with just 47% on Rotten Tomatoes and 52% on Metacritic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eternals premiered in cinemas in the UK on November 5th.

Here’s all you need to know about the movie, including when you can watch it at home on Disney Plus.

What is Eternals about?

The film centres around the Eternals, a race of immortal beings that give the Marvel movie its name.

The group are gifted with superhuman powers and have been secretly living on Earth for thousands of years.

They are under strict instructions not to interfere with human troubles and conflicts, which explains why they never appeared in any of the previous MCU movies, including te battle against Thanos.

Instead, they are only allowed to reunite to battle evil creatures called Deviants, which is the action around which this film is based.

How many end credits scenes are in Eternals?

Anyone who has watched movies from the MCU before will know that you always get a little something extra once the credits have stopped rolling.

Eternals is no different, and actually offer two post credit scenes.

Both introduce new characters that will likely become important in the MCU later on, in true Marvel style.

One of the characters is played by Harry Styles, a newcomer to the franchise and a continuation of the singer’s acting career after starring in Dunkirk and other projects.

Who is Kit Harrington in Eternals?

Game of Thrones fans will have noticed that there’s a mini cast reunion on the set of Eternals, as stars from the HBO show, Kit Harrington and Richard Madden, also star in the film.

Mr Harrington played Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, one of the few characters to survive until the very end.

Richard Madden’s character, Robb Stark, was not so lucky, getting killed off in Season Three.

They are not the first Game of Thrones stars to star in the MCU, with Peter Dinklage playing a towering blacksmith in Avengers: Infinity War, Natalie Dormer making a brief appearance in Captain America: The First Avenger, and Emilia Clarke being cast in the upcoming series, Secret Invasion.

In Eternals, Kit Harrington plays Dane Whitman, another talented swordsman who battles evil.

Richard Madden is one of the Eternals, a character called Ikaris who is gifted with super-strength, laser eyes, and more superpowers.

When does Eternals come out on Disney Plus?

There is not yet a concrete date for when we can see Eternals on Disney Plus.

However, Disney has confirmed that Eternals will get at least a 45-day theatrical window where it’s exclusively in cinemas, just like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

There was a 70-day gap between Shang-Chi’s cinema premiere and when it will appear on Disney Plus.

If Eternals has the same timeline, that would mean it will launch on Disney Plus on January 14th.