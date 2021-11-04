When will Shang-Chi be on Disney Plus? Here's when you can watch the MCU blockbuster at home

Since its launch in 2019, Disney’s streaming platform, Disney Plus, has launched all of the latest releases from Marvel Studios, Star Wars, and more online after the cinema premieres.

Starring a cast of Asian actors to launch the MCU’s first Asian superhero, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the second film in Marvel Studio’s Phase Four.

Here’s when you can watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney Plus, as well as how the film did when it premiered in the box office.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Canadian actor Simu Liu.

What is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings about?

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, a young Chinese-American living in San Francisco.

When he is attacked by men who work for his father, Shang-Chi must reconnect with his family and confront the past he thought he left behind as he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.

The film follows Shang-Chi travelling to hidden regions of China, far from the trolley-filled streets of San Francisco.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings tells the story of the MCU's first Asian superhero, alongside several other Asian leads. Photo: PA Photo/©Marvel Studios 2021.

How did Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings do in the box office?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took home $423.9 million in the box office worldwide.

The film grossed $75.5 million over its three-day opening weekend, making it the second-largest of the pandemic, just behind Marvel Studio’s other major release, Black Widow, which grossed $80.3 million.

In the eyes of the critics, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also did well, receiving 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and 71% on Metacritic.

When will Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings be on Disney Plus?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be available to watch on Disney Plus from November 12th.

This release comes 12 days ahead of another highly-anticipated Marvel release, with the first two episodes of Hawkeye premiering on November 24th.