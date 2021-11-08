Marvel Studios has had a good couple of years when it comes to its latest TV shows, with WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Solider, Loki, and animated series What If…? all taking fans by storm.

Now, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye is getting his own show, sharing the title of Hawkeye between himself and new entry to the franchise, Hailee Steinfield.

As with all the other Marvel TV shows, Hawkeye will debut exclusively on Disney Plus, Disney’s own streaming platform.

Here’s when Hawkeye will come out on Disney Plus and everything else you need to know about the Disney Plus series.

When is Hawkeye’s release date on Disney Plus?

Hawkeye’s first two episodes will debut on November 24th.

Its episodes line up perfectly with Christmas, as the MCU’s festive offering for this year.

The trailer is accompanied by Andy Williams’ It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year, marking it as a Christmas TV show, alongside visits to a musical, snowy scenes, and more.

How many episodes will there be of Hawkeye on Disney Plus?

There will be six episodes in total, meaning the season finale will debut on December 22nd, just a few days before Christmas.

Jeremy Renner will return to reprise his role as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in this eponymous TV series. Photo: Disney Plus.

Just like Loki, a new episode will release each Wednesday as we watch the two sharpshooters get to know one another.

What is Hawkeye about?

From what we know about the series so far, Hawkeye will see Agent Clint Barton try and spend more time with his family, only to get pulled back into the murky stories from his past.

He and Hailee Steinfeld’s Hawkeye team up to avoid becoming targets themselves – all with the added pressure of needing to get home in time for Christmas and avoid the wrath of Clint’s wife Laura.

Hailee Steinfeld is joining the MCU to play Hawkeye, Agent Barton's apparent new bow-carrying protégé. Photo: Disney Plus.

From the trailer, Hawkeye is expected to be a lighter addition to the MCU. However, that’s also the impression that was given ahead of What If…?, which ended up taking a far more serious story line than first anticipated.

Who is in the cast of Hawkeye?

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are the joint leads of the latest Marvel series.

Daughter of Marvel director Joe Russo, Ava Russo will also return to her role as Lila Barton, joined by another former MCU star, Linda Carnellini as her on-screen mother, Laura Barton.

At the moment, not many other familiar MCU faces are confirmed for Hawkeye, except Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova.

The post-credits scene of Black Widow, which introduced Yelena to the franchise, showed Yelena being assigned a new job, targeting Hawkeye.

It’s heavily implied that their meeting will not be friendly, despite Agent Barton being a close friend of Yelena’s deceased sister, Natasha Romanov.

Yelena believes that Clint is responsible for her sister’s death – and seems to be out for revenge.