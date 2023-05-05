The Coronation of King Charles III will take place this week at Westminster Abbey, here’s what you should know.

Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, returns to Buckingham Palace, London, in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, having delivered The Queen's Speech. The King and Queen Consort will travel to the coronation in the modern Diamond Jubilee State Coach and return in the historic Gold State Coach.

This will make King Charles the oldest new monarch in British history when his coronation takes place - which is set occur almost exactly 70 years after his mother’s. Thousands are expected to attend the lavish ceremony but rumours are spreading of some people who will not be attending, such as Prince Harry.

Royal attendance aside, the coronation has also been a hot topic due to its inclusion of the legendary Scottish artefact known as the Stone of Destiny, adding yet more controversy to the event.

What time is the Coronation?

The Coronation of King Charles III will fall on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey in England. According to the Telegraph the Coronation service will begin at 11am and if you want to watch it live you can do so on the BBC website.

What age is King Charles?

King Charles III is currently 74 years old. He was born on November 14, 1948.

King Charles III with the Queen Consort. Details of the ceremonial events of the Coronation of the King in London on May 6 have been announced.

What will happen at the Coronation?

King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort will start off at Buckingham Palace and in a procession called ‘The King’s Procession’ will go to Westminster Abbey where they will be crowned in a service by the Archbishop of Canterbury. King Charles will be asked if he shall govern the UK and the other Commonwealth nations lawfully and uphold Christianity.

Then, he will be seated on Edward’s Chair (the Coronation Chair) holding the royal sceptre and rod to represent his authority over the UK as well as the sovereign orb which is a Christian symbol. Once the Archbishop has anointed, blessed and consecrated the King, he will have St Edward’s crown placed on his head seeing him officially crowned as King Charles III.

Will the Coronation be a bank holiday?