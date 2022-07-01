Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn began dating back in 2016.

It’s being reported today that singing superstar Taylor Swift is set to marry her actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn – and is already wearing an engagement ring in private.

The couple have largely avoided publicity since they started dating five years ago, splitting their time between a rented house in London and Swift’s homes in New York and Nashville.

Here’s what we know.

Where have the rumours come from?

The Sun newspaper claims that "a source close to Joe” has revealed the singer has been wearing an engagement ring "behind closed doors”, with only close friends being told the big news.

The source reportedly explained: “They've actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle – basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends.

"Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too.”

Who is Joe Alwyn?

31-year-old Joseph Matthew Alwyn was born in Tunbridge Wells, in England, and raised in North London, where he joined the National Youth Theatre in 2009.

He first performed on stage at two student productions at the Edinburgh Fringe, while he was studying English at the University of Bristol. He later studied acting at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

His big screen debut was as the titular lead character in Ang Lee's 2016 war drama ‘Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk’ and he won the Trophée Chopard at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in recognition of his talent as a young actor.

Other notable supporting roles have included ‘The Favourite’ (2018), ‘Boy Erased’ (2018), ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ (2018), ‘Harriet’ (2019), and ‘The Souvenir Part 2’ (2021).

This year has seen him appear in the high-profile BBC television series ‘Conversations With Friends’, based on the book of the same name by Sally Rooney, playing Nick Conway.

Where did the couple meet?

It’s thought the couple started going out in late 2016 after they met at the exclusive – and secretive – Met Gala ball in New York City.

How has Joe Alwyn influenced Taylor Swift’s music?

Much of Swift’s 2019 album ‘Lover’ is about her relationship with Alwyn, most famously the song ‘London Boy’.

Alwyn has also co-written and co-produced a number of songs with Taylor Swift

In 2020 he received songwriting credits for ‘Exile’, ‘My Tears Ricochet’, ‘August’, and ‘Betty’, from Swift's eighth studio album, ‘Folklore’.

He was also involved in a number of tracks on the follow-up album ‘Evermore’ – ‘Champagne Problems’, ‘Coney Island’ and ‘Evermore’.

His work on ‘Folklore’ led to him being awarded a Grammy Award for Album of the Year at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2021.

Who has Taylor Swift previously been romantically involved with?

Swift has dated a number of famous faces in the past, including Joe Jonas in 2008, John Mayer (2009), Jake Gyllenhaal (2010-2011), Harry Styles (2012-2013), Calvin Harris (2015-2016) and Tom Hiddleston (2016).