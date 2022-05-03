Met Gala 2022: 31 pictures of celebrities including Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian at Gilded Glamour gala

This year’s theme was Gilded Glamour and Kardashian was joined by other members of her famous family as well as scores of other celebrities including Lizzo, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Kylie Jenner, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

They were joined at the prestigious fashion event by British celebrities including Oscar-winning actor Riz Ahmed, Kate Moss, James Corden and rapper Stormzy.

Kim Kardashian has said she was “so honoured” to be wearing a historic gown once worn by Hollywood superstar Marilyn Monroe to this year’s Met Gala.

The reality star revealed she had lost 16 pounds to fit into the “iconic” gown, which was on loan to her from the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum.

It was worn by Monroe during her famous 1962 performance of Happy Birthday to US president John F Kennedy.

