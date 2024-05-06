Taxpayers left with huge bill for Edinburgh's 900th birthday celebrations after National Lottery Heritage Fund snub
It has been billed as a year-long celebration of nine centuries of history and tradition in Scotland's capital city.
But taxpayers are being left to foot a huge bill for events to mark an official 900th anniversary of Edinburgh being awarded royal burgh status after a failed bid for lottery funding.
The Scotsman has discovered the National Lottery Heritage Fund rejected a city council application for £250,000 to help pay for its plans.
And the Scottish Government has not committed any funding for the programme yet – despite its heritage agency being listed as an official partner and culture secretary Angus Robertson declaring "the city's birthday is worth celebrating in style".
Financial concerns over “Edinburgh 900” emerged in February when a £500,000 figure was published in the council’s budget plans. However, the failed lottery bid was not disclosed at the time, even though the decision was made in December.
Although planning for the anniversary celebrations started in 2019, fears have been raised it has been left too late to programme and promote events, which are not expected to be announced until July.
Only a handful of events have been confirmed, including a talks and lectures’ programme in the City Art Centre, a sound installation inside St Giles' Cathedral on the Royal Mile, and an exhibition on the impact of King David I, who granted royal burgh status for Edinburgh, Berwick, Roxburgh, Stirling, Dunfermline, Perth and Scone between 1124 and 1127.
The council has only just opened up applications for funding from community groups, bodies and arts organisations.
Although a maximum of just £15,000 is on offer, all events must have “a demonstrable commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion”, have a “neutral or positive” impact on the environment, and leave behind a “legacy” for the city
A council spokeswoman said the lottery funding had been intended to support community events across the city.
She said: “The detailed planning started when the council agreed a budget of £500,000, so the lottery decision has not had a significant impact on plans. The funding will be spent on a year-long programme of events designed to have a wide geographical reach across the city involving multiple communities and stakeholder groups.”
Caroline Clarke, National Lottery Heritage Fund director for Scotland, said: “We can confirm that the council submitted an application for £250,000, which was considered at our decision meeting in December, but we were not able to support the bid. There is a high level of competition for our funding and we are unable to support all the applications we receive."
Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said: “We are celebrating nine centuries of history, traditions and stories and we have a real opportunity to shine a light on Edinburgh’s local communities. We’re excited to see community projects come forward. The programme will also feature events in schools, museums and libraries as we tap into every corner of the city.
"As we build on this activity, we'll continue to hold discussions with partners on funding.”
Mr Robertson, MSP for Edinburgh Central, said: "Scotland’s capital has seen the rise and fall of monarchies, it has been part of different countries, observed the creation and destruction of religions, war, peace, world-changing inventions, global cultural phenomena, and much more.
“This milestone provides an opportunity to reflect on Edinburgh's remarkable journey from its origins as the City of David in the 12th century to its present-day identity as the City of Diversity in the 21st century.
“Our city’s birthday is certainly worth celebrating in style. However, in challenging economic times, it is right that much of the celebration should be about the community groups, charities and organisations doing great work in Edinburgh.”
