In Edinburgh half a century ago, May Day was marked in a number of ways across the city.

Arthur’s Seat was the centre of celebrations, with crowds attending a religious service taking place at the summit each year.

Meanwhile, tradition says that if you get up early and wash your face in the morning dew on on Arthur’s Seat on May Day you will benefit from a flawless complexion for the rest of the year.

The practice still takes place to a lesser extent today, but 50 years ago it saw scores of young women make the ascent at first light.

Processions would often take place on Princes Street, while the day was also popular with campaigners looking for publicity for their cause.

More recently the Beltane Fire Festival has held on the evening of May eve and into the early hours of May Day on the city's Calton Hill.

Here are 20 pictures to take you back to May Day in Edinburgh over half a century ago.

Following tradition Girls from Liberton School wash their faces in the dew on Arthur's Seat on May Day 1963 (left-right) Alison Kerr, Carole Macdonald, Maureen Robertson, Janis Williams, Catherine Clelland, Alison Sylvester and Anne Johnston.

Miners allowed Crowds at the May Day Miners' Gala in Holyrood Park in 1956.

Sporting speech Tom Oswald MP gives the May Day address at the New Meadowbank Festival of Unity and Sport.

Talking politics Labour MP Harold Wilson speaking to the crowds at the Miners' Day Rally in Holyrood Park in 1955.