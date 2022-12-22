An impressive 49 artists have released albums that have reached number one in Scotland this year.

The Scottish Albums Chart is compiled each week by the Official Charts Company (OCC), who also compile the UK Albums Chart.

Unlike the UK rundown, the Scottish chart is based only on physical sales – CDs, vinyl and cassettes – rather than digital downloads or streams on music sites such as Spotify.

This has led to more artists reaching the top spot, partly thanks to large pre-orders of new records, and this year only Scotland’s Paolo Nutini managed to hold on to the number one sport for more than one week, thanks to his album Last Night In The Bittersweet.

7 January: Adele – 30

14 January: Twin Atlantic – Transparency

21 January: Elvis Costello and the Imposters – The Boy Named If

28 January: Yard Act – The Overload

Paolo Nutini is the only artist to have topped the Scottish album charts for three consecutive weeks.

4 February: Saint Phnx – Happy Place

11 February: Bastille – Give Me the Future

18 February: Frank Turner – FTHC

25 February: Bad Boy Chiller Crew – Disrespectful

Twin Atlantic are another Scottish act to have topped their home nation's charts this year.

4 March: Tears for Fears – The Tipping Point

11 March: Stereophonics – Oochya!

18 March: Rex Orange County – Who Cares?

25 March: Charli XCX – Crash

1 April: Michael Bublé – Higher

8 April: Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love

15 April: Wet Leg – Wet Leg

22 April: Digga D – Noughty by Nature

29 April: Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia

6 May: Rammstein – Zeit

13 May: Arcade Fire – We

20 May: Florence and the Machine – Dance Fever

27 May: Harry Styles – Harry's House

3 June: Liam Gallagher – C'mon You Know

10 June: Skids – Scared to Dance

17 June: George Ezra – Gold Rush Kid

24 June: Foals – Life Is Yours

1 July: Porcupine Tree – Closure/Continuation

8 July-22 July: Paolo Nutini – Last Night in the Bittersweet

29 July: Jamie T – The Theory of Whatever

5 August: Beyoncé – Renaissance

12 August: Port Sulphur – Speed of Life

19 August: Kasabian – The Alchemist's Euphoria

26 August: Steps – Platinum Collection

2 September: Muse – Will of the People

9 September: Yungblud – Yungblud

16 September: Robbie Williams – XXV

23 September: Rina Sawayama – Hold the Girl

30 September: 55 Seconds of Summer – 5SOS

7 October: The Snuts – Burn the Empire

14 October: Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott – N.K-Pop

21 October: The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language

28 October: Taylor Swift – Midnights

4 November: The Beatles – Revolver: Special Edition

11 November: First Aid Kit – Palomino

18 November: Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive

25 November: Dermot Kennedy – Sonder

2 December: Cliff Richard – Christmas with Cliff

9 December: Olly Murs – Marry Me