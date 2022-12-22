The Scottish Albums Chart is compiled each week by the Official Charts Company (OCC), who also compile the UK Albums Chart.
Unlike the UK rundown, the Scottish chart is based only on physical sales – CDs, vinyl and cassettes – rather than digital downloads or streams on music sites such as Spotify.
This has led to more artists reaching the top spot, partly thanks to large pre-orders of new records, and this year only Scotland’s Paolo Nutini managed to hold on to the number one sport for more than one week, thanks to his album Last Night In The Bittersweet.
7 January: Adele – 30
14 January: Twin Atlantic – Transparency
21 January: Elvis Costello and the Imposters – The Boy Named If
28 January: Yard Act – The Overload
4 February: Saint Phnx – Happy Place
11 February: Bastille – Give Me the Future
18 February: Frank Turner – FTHC
25 February: Bad Boy Chiller Crew – Disrespectful
4 March: Tears for Fears – The Tipping Point
11 March: Stereophonics – Oochya!
18 March: Rex Orange County – Who Cares?
25 March: Charli XCX – Crash
1 April: Michael Bublé – Higher
8 April: Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love
15 April: Wet Leg – Wet Leg
22 April: Digga D – Noughty by Nature
29 April: Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
6 May: Rammstein – Zeit
13 May: Arcade Fire – We
20 May: Florence and the Machine – Dance Fever
27 May: Harry Styles – Harry's House
3 June: Liam Gallagher – C'mon You Know
10 June: Skids – Scared to Dance
17 June: George Ezra – Gold Rush Kid
24 June: Foals – Life Is Yours
1 July: Porcupine Tree – Closure/Continuation
8 July-22 July: Paolo Nutini – Last Night in the Bittersweet
29 July: Jamie T – The Theory of Whatever
5 August: Beyoncé – Renaissance
12 August: Port Sulphur – Speed of Life
19 August: Kasabian – The Alchemist's Euphoria
26 August: Steps – Platinum Collection
2 September: Muse – Will of the People
9 September: Yungblud – Yungblud
16 September: Robbie Williams – XXV
23 September: Rina Sawayama – Hold the Girl
30 September: 55 Seconds of Summer – 5SOS
7 October: The Snuts – Burn the Empire
14 October: Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott – N.K-Pop
21 October: The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language
28 October: Taylor Swift – Midnights
4 November: The Beatles – Revolver: Special Edition
11 November: First Aid Kit – Palomino
18 November: Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive
25 November: Dermot Kennedy – Sonder
2 December: Cliff Richard – Christmas with Cliff
9 December: Olly Murs – Marry Me
16 December: Sam Ryder – There's Nothing but Space, Man!