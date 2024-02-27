All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi is reportedly one of the richest Scottish musicians (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)Lewis Capaldi is reportedly one of the richest Scottish musicians (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Lewis Capaldi is reportedly one of the richest Scottish musicians (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Richest Musicians: Here are the 15 richest Scottish musicians on the planet in 2024 - including Lewis Capaldi wealth

Here are the 15 artists are reported to be the richest Scottish musicians in the world. From Lewis Capaldi to Calvin Harris.
By Graham Falk
Published 1st Dec 2022, 10:51 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 09:19 GMT

Home of to some of the world’s most beautiful scenery, stunning architecture and, of course, Irn Bru – Scotland can also count some of the globe’s greatest musician’s as part of their armoury.

Our country has produced more than its fair share of rock and pop icons over the years and continues to reel off some of the world’s most loved entertainers.

Who is the richest actor in the world in 2023? The 10 Scottish actors with the highest net worth

But which of Scotland’s leading singers, songwriters and DJs have found their undeniable talent has brought them the biggest net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth these are the 15 Scottish musicians with the highest net worth.

Dumfries born DJ Calvin Harris is best known for his song 'One Love' and has a reported net worth of $300 million.

1. Calvin Harris - $300 million

Dumfries born DJ Calvin Harris is best known for his song 'One Love' and has a reported net worth of $300 million. Photo: Joshua Sammer

Photo Sales
Aberdeen born Eurthymics singer Annie Lennix is best known for songs such as 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)' and has a reported net worth of $60 million.

2. Annie Lennox - $60 million

Aberdeen born Eurthymics singer Annie Lennix is best known for songs such as 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)' and has a reported net worth of $60 million. Photo: Theo Wargo

Photo Sales
Born in Dumbarton but raised in the USA, Talking Heads founder David Byrne is best known for songs such as Psycho Killer and has a reported net worth of $60 million.

3. David Byrne - $60 million

Born in Dumbarton but raised in the USA, Talking Heads founder David Byrne is best known for songs such as Psycho Killer and has a reported net worth of $60 million. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok

Photo Sales
Glasgow born Simple Man vocalist Jim Kerr is best known for the song 'Don't You' and has a reported net worth of $45 million.

4. Jim Kerr - $45 million

Glasgow born Simple Man vocalist Jim Kerr is best known for the song 'Don't You' and has a reported net worth of $45 million. Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MusiciansLewis Capaldi