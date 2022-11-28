The Canadian singer-songwriter has added another Glasgow date to her mammoth 2023 UK tour. Here’s how to get tickets.

Singer Shania Twain performs during the debut of her residency show "Shania: Still the One" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on December 1, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

Did you miss out on Shania Twain tickets earlier this year? Good news – the Grammy award winner has added a second Glasgow date to her upcoming UK tour.

Famous for her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ and ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’, Twain is officially the best-selling female artist in country music history and announced the huge Queen of Me tour of the country earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set to hit 48 cities across 54 dates in North America and Europe, tickets flew off the shelves on release and, due to popular demand, the Canadian has now announced a further five UK dates – which includes a second night at the Glasgow OVO Hydro.

Last month, she made a grand return with her latest single “Waking Up Dreaming" and the tour will see her return to Europe for the first time in almost half a decade, following her wildly successful Las Vegas residency run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tour will celebrate the singer’s upcoming album ‘Queen of Country’, which is launched on February 3 2023.

She is set to be joined by the likes of Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton on select dates throughout the global tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is sure to be a night to remember in Glasgow, and we’ve got all the details as to how you can get tickets right now.

When is Shania Twain playing Glasgow Hydro

The 57-year-old country music superstar had already confirmed a date at the Glasgow OVO Hydro on Friday 22 September 2023 and has now added a further date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will perform at the venue a week earlier, with the latest Scottish date confirmed for Thursday 14 September, also taking place at the Glasgow OVO Hydro.

How to get tickets for Shania Twain Glasgow Hydro show

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the newly added dates, including the second date in Glasgow, launch this coming Friday 2 December at 10am local via Ticketmaster. Tickets can be purchased via this link. Prices start from £65.